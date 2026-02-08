Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany would love to sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2026, according to a German source, who has revealed whether the defender himself would be open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Allianz Arena.

Van de Ven has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, with the Tottenham star’s prime asset of pace lauded widely. With Spurs struggling under manager Thomas Frank, doubts have emerged on whether last season’s Europa League winners will be able to keep hold of the Netherlands international beyond the end of the season.

Bayern Munich have convinced Dayot Upamecano to sign a new contract, but a German source has revealed manager Vincent Kompany’s interest in him.

An X account with over 32,000 followers, Bayern Space, has claimed that Kompany would love to sign Van de Ven for the defending Bundesliga champions.

However, the account – which often provides insights into Bayern and was among the first to report Michael Olise’s release clause in his contract – has added that Van de Ven himself does not fancy leaving the Premier League for the Bundesliga, even for a club like Bayern.

Bayern Space, which has previously been praised by respected reporters like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, made the claim about Bayern and Van de Ven ahead of Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The account wrote on X at 6:53pm on February 6: “Tottenham is facing Manchester United tomorrow, and from Bayern Munich’s perspective it is worth mentioning Micky van de Ven, who is seen internally as a phenomenal player and one Vincent Kompany rates very highly.

“However, there is a strong conviction that a deal is close to impossible.

“Van de Ven has no desire to downgrade from the Premier League to the Bundesliga, and Bayern are not in a position to meet Tottenham’s valuation, especially with the majority of available funds earmarked for an imminent Upamecano contract extension.”

Liverpool and Real Madrid want Micky van de Ven – sources

While Tottenham will be relieved to learn that Bayern will not be able to sign Van de Ven, the north London club will have to work hard to keep the defender out of the clutches of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Both Madrid and Liverpool are on the hunt for a new and senior centre-back for next season and beyond.

While Jeremy Jacquet will move to Liverpool from Rennes in the summer of 2026, Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the end of the season.

For Madrid, both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will become free agents in the summer, as things stand.

On December 10, 2025, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Real Madrid have Van de Ven on their radar as a possible signing in the summer of 2026.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on January 22, 2026, interest from Liverpool in Van de Ven.

Sources have told us that Tottenham want to hand the Dutchman a new contract that will see his wages double from £90,000 per week to £180,000 a week.

We also understand that Tottenham want at least £100million (€115.1m, $136.1m) for Van de Ven.

