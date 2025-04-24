Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is determined to sign Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, according to a Spanish report, which has also revealed Real Madrid’s stance on selling the two midfielders in the summer transfer window.

It has been a difficult season for Man City. The Cityzens may have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but last season’s Premier League champions failed to do much of note in the Champions League and could not win the Carabao Cup. There is also a distinct possibility that Man City could fail to end up in the Premier League top five this season.

Man City are ready to forget about the 2024-25 campaign and are already planning for next season.

A report in Spain has revealed that Man City manager Pep Guardiola has identified two top Madrid midfielders.

According to Defensa Central, Guardiola ‘is in love with Jude Bellingham’s game and has ordered Manchester City to try to sign him’ this summer.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss ‘also loves Eduardo Camavinga’ and wants to work with the France international midfielder.

Man City are said to be ready to pay a total of €200million (£171m, $228m) for Bellingham and Camavinga.

While the Citizens would cough up €150million (£128.3m, $171m) for the England international midfielder, they are willing to pay €50million (£43m, $57m( for the France international, who can also operate as a left-back.

Bellingham joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 and won LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos last season.

The 21-year-old could become the champions of Spain with Madrid again this season and could win the Copa del Rey as well.

Camavinga , 22, has been at Madrid since 2021 and has won LaLiga twice, the Copa del Rey once and the Champions League on two occasions with Los Blancos.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Kevin De Bruyne: Every club linked with Man City legend, including Ronaldo, Messi link up

Real Madrid stance on Bellingham and Camavinga future

Defensa Central has noted that Man City’s interest in Bellingham and Camavinga is nothing new.

Guardiola has tried to sign the two midfielders for the Premier League club before, and, just like in the previous instances, he will fail in his quest this time, too.

The report has claimed that Madrid president Florentino Perez does not want to sell Bellingham or Camavinga.

Perez will not even listen to any offers for the two players, who were signed to be part of the Madrid team for years to come.

The two young midfielders themselves do not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and are keen on playing for arguably the biggest club in the world.

Latest Man City news: De Bruyne in demand, Man Utd raid

Kevin De Bruyne is leaving Man City at the end of the season, but the Belgian midfielder could stay in England next season.

There are two major clubs interested in a summer deal for De Bruyne , according to reports.

The midfielder’s former club, Chelsea, are claimed to be one of them, with another Premier League top-five hopeful keen on him.

A top young Man City player is the subject of interest from Manchester United , according to a report in the English press.

Man City and Man Utd are bitter city rivals, but that has not stopped the Red Devils from thinking that they could sign a 22-year-old English player from last season’s Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Man City are facing competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool for one of the best German players.

POLL: Who has been Man City’s best signing from LaLiga in the past 10 years?