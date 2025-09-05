Manchester City will be threatened by Tottenham for a pair of stars

Tottenham are planning to return for not one but two Manchester City stars who they attempted to sign in the summer transfer window, per reports.

A decent end to the January window saw Spurs land Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani in the final few days. That took their tally of signings for the window up to eight.

However, they also missed some big names. Ademola Lookman, Rafael Leao, Savinho, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji were among the players Tottenham wanted but never got.

But reports have surfaced suggesting Spurs may go back in for BOTH Savinho and Ake.

Caught Offside reports the north London club are ‘considering reopening talks’ for the defender as Thomas Frank is keen to add a versatile player to cover both centre-back and left-back. Ake is valued £20million at most by the report.

Meanwhile, after Tottenham were willing to go past their £65million record transfer to sign Savinho – TEAMtalk was aware they could even go higher than £69million – TBRFootball reports there’s a real chance the deal is picked up in January.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “I think there is a real chance Spurs revisit this one, but much will depend on the coming months and how much he features for City.”

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Ranking all eight Tottenham summer signings: The sure thing to future superstar

Tottenham planning exciting new era

The £90million pair of signings could kick off an exciting new era at Tottenham, after Daniel Levy stepped down as executive chairman.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that the ambitious new era in north London is expected to be kicked off with some new signings.

Tottenham are expected to use an anticipated cash injection to bring elite players to the squad over 2026 and 2027.

Spurs hope a new-look squad full of stars can bring them to Europe’s top table over the next couple of years.

Tottenham round-up: Double rival approach revealed

It’s been revealed that Tottenham made approaches for a pair of Crystal Palace stars in the summer.

At the back end, they were said to have enquired about Jean-Philippe Mateta, but a bid did not materialise.

That was after they had made an approach for Adam Wharton, but he did not want to leave in a World Cup year and Palace did not want to sell.

And, Spurs could make another approach for Morgan Gibbs-White, with his future not ‘set in stone’. The midfielder will make an assessment of his current position – after a new contract with Nottingham Forest – in January.

Who will perform best out of Tottenham’s new signings?