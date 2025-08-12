Manchester United have been offered a Bayern Munich star who was named in three of the last five Bundesliga teams of the season, and a report has hinted at whether a deal will be made.

Despite promising very little ahead of the summer and not having Champions League football on offer, it’s been a spectacular window so far at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has successfully overhauled his entire forward line. The expectation is Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will occupy the dual No 10 roles, with Benjamin Sesko spearheading the attack. Bruno Fernandes would assume a role in central midfield.

The Red Devils are attempting to accelerate a number of key sales. Alejandro Garnacho is bound for Chelsea, while talks continue with AC Milan over Rasmus Hojlund.

Wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho also have the green light to leave as Man Utd gear up for a final flurry in the remaining weeks of the window.

And according to a surprise report from Christian Falk’s CFBayernInsider website, Man Utd have been offered Dayot Upamecano by Bayern Munich. Falk himself then took to X to confirm Upamecano has indeed been offered to United.

The France international, 26, is a regular starter in Munich and has been named in three of the past five Bundesliga teams of the season (2020/21, 2022/23, 2024/25).

However, the centre-back has entered the final year of his deal and per the report, ‘there has been little or no progress’ on an extension.

Bayern are reluctant to lose a highly saleable asset for nothing in 11 months’ time and per the report, Upamecano’s agent has offered his client to Man Utd among other Premier League sides.

That may take many by surprise, but the report did go on to state Upamecano is a player Man Utd have quietly been monitoring behind the scenes.

Will Man Utd swoop for Upamecano?

Man Utd do aim to make two more additions this summer but the positions they’re targeting are goalkeeper and central midfield.

A fresh update from The Athletic on Tuesday morning confirmed as much, with no suggestion United are aiming to bolster their centre-back ranks.

Amorim operates with a back three, meaning Man Utd must possess more centre-backs in their squad than clubs who go with a two-man pairing.

However, United can already call upon specialist centre-backs Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, along with young pair Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson.

Furthermore, Luke Shaw can operate at left centre-back in a three and Noussair Mazraoui can be deployed on the right if and when required.

And with Man Utd having to spare no expense if they’re to sign confirmed targets Gianluigi Donnarumma and Carlos Baleba, a move for Upamecano really doesn’t make much sense…

