Manchester United have made an offer to Benjamin Sesko to convince him to move to Old Trafford, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the extent of the threat that the Red Devils are facing from Newcastle United.

After completing the major signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon in the summer transfer window, Man Utd are now on the hunt for a striker. Manager Ruben Amorim knows that he cannot rely on Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee if Man Utd are to finish in the top four of the Premier League table next season.

Man Utd had strong interest in Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, but while the former joined Chelsea earlier this summer, the latter recently completed a move to Arsenal.

While Man Utd are now looking at Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, TEAMtalk understands that Sesko is the Red Devils’ top target.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 18 that Man Utd are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Sesko, who is valued at £67.3million (€77.7m, $91m) by his German club.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are in talks over Sesko, with the Magpies aiming to sign the 22-year-old Slovenia international as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, for whom Liverpool are planning a massive bid.

There were conflicting reports on Sesko’s preference between Man Utd and Newcastle on Monday morning, and Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has brought an update on the striker’s future.

The reliable journalist has reported that both Man Utd and Newcastle have presented offers to Sesko, who has been impressed with what the Red Devils have had to say, adding that the Magpies are ready to submit a bid ‘at any time’.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 10:26am on July 28: “Manchester United and Newcastle are currently in talks with Benjamin #Sesko‘s management.

“Both teams have presented their projects and financial offers. #MUFC

“The decision now lies mainly with the player and his camp. Offers are expected to be formally submitted to RB Leipzig following the verbal agreement. However, #NUFC pushing a lot.”

Plettenberg added on X at 5:48pm on July 28: “Manchester United are not giving up on Benjamin #Sesko. As revealed today, #MUFC have presented the player with clear figures and their project. Sesko is impressed by ManUnited’s efforts to sign him.

“However: Newcastle are fully in the race and not backing down. An offer is ready to be submitted at any time. Leipzig are now demanding at least €80 million (£69.4m, $92.7m).”

Fabrizio Romano’s insight into Benjamin Sesko situation

Trusted journalist Romano has given his take on the future of Sesko, saying that while Newcastle are determined to sign the striker, Man Utd are still hot on the trail of the Leipzig star.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I maintain my position. It is going to be a very important week because Newcastle have presented their project to the player’s side.

“Because Newcastle are attacking, so they are prepared to make a big proposal financially to the player and a big proposal financially also to RB Leipzig, obviously with this Isak story ongoing with Liverpool.

“For Sesko, Newcastle are ready to make something big but don’t forget also Man United. Man United have been discussing internally for days about strikers – Ollie Watkins but Aston Villa insist on keeping the player…Sesko but obviously financially it is not an easy deal.

“But Man United also in the recent hours on Sunday night, on Monday morning made new contacts with Sesko’s camp. Not directly with the player, but with agents of the player to start conversations about eventual numbers, the contract, the project, the vision.

“So Man United are starting to move, Newcastle have already presented their project and are prepared to match the financial request. So Newcastle are ready to make a very important proposal to Sesko and Leipzig. Man United have started the concrete conversation while they discussed his name internally for weeks.

“So keep an eye on this Sesko story because in the next hours, days, we will understand more or what Sesko wants to do and so what is going to happen. For Sesko, there is a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the agent and RB Leipzig, a very good relationship.

“If the player tells Leipzig ‘there is a club I consider special’ there is a gentleman’s agreement to make the price drop to €70-80 million. So €70-80m… let’s say this is the range and then €5-10m in add ons, so this could be the package for Sesko, a gentleman’s agreement if the player wants.

“So keep an eye on this one, because Newcastle made already a big project proposal – and financial proposal is ready – and Man United made contact to be informed of the situation. Let’s see what is going to happen.”

