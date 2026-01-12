Speculation Bruno Fernandes could leave Manchester United is heating up, and we can reveal the clubs who will provide Manchester United with competition for potential replacement Kenan Yildiz.

Fernandes has been an unbelievable servant for Man Utd, having notched 103 goals and 95 assists in 310 appearances since joining the club in January 2020. United have made plenty of mistakes in the transfer market since Sir Alex Ferguson left, but the £67.7million deal for Fernandes has proven to be excellent business.

Fernandes has returned to his favoured attacking midfield position since the sacking of Ruben Amorim, a role he will be hoping to keep.

The playmaker loves United but could soon start to consider a move away from Old Trafford. He held talks with Saudi officials last summer and was left hurt by how open United were to selling him, despite his reliability and high-level performances.

According to Italian source Calciomercato, Saudi trio Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad have all ‘set their sights’ on Fernandes and made him a ‘top target’ for the summer.

Saudi Pro League chiefs want to convince Fernandes to take part in a new challenge by offering him an eye-watering £700,000 per week.

They also know that he would love to play alongside Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The report adds that United see Juventus superstar Yildiz as a ‘leading candidate’ to replace Fernandes.

United are among the top Premier League clubs who have shortlisted Yildiz, seeing him as an elite talent with the potential to shine in England.

The Red Devils are understood to be keeping tabs on Yildiz’s contract talks with Juve. They have been rumbling on for several months due to a disagreement over wages.

Man Utd, Spurs and Chelsea all eyeing Kenan Yildiz

Our transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on December 23 that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are watching the 20-year-old’s situation closely and are ready to pounce if his renewal talks with Juve collapse.

Chelsea previously failed with a €70m (£61m) approach for Yildiz as Juve value him at around €90m (£78m).

That valuation is justified by the fact Yildiz is arguably their best player, having registered seven goals and eight assists in 25 matches this term.

The Turkish star is a record-breaker too, having become Juve’s youngest Champions League scorer, plus their youngest player to reach 20 senior goals.

Returning to Fernandes, The Sun reported on Sunday that United ‘fear’ he has ‘had enough’ of the club due to the constant ‘turmoil’ at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has been named as one potential replacement for Fernandes, though he is far less attack-minded than Yildiz.

Man Utd: Anderson latest; manager rumour shut down

Sticking with Anderson, sources have confirmed to us that Manchester City have taken centre stage for the 23-year-old.

Indeed, City have made contact with Anderson’s camp, causing panic at United.

United have also been linked with a world-class coach, though Fabrizio Romano has cooled such talk.