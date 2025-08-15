Man Utd directly tell Brighton ‘record bid’ coming for Carlos Baleba

Manchester United have told Brighton and Hove Albion how much they are planning to bid for Carlos Baleba, according to a source, as the Red Devils draw up two potential alternatives in case they fail in their quest to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

Baleba has come under intense speculation in recent days, with Man Utd determined to sign the Cameroon international midfielder from Premier League rivals Brighton. The 21-year-old has been at Brighton since 2023, and Man Utd have been hugely impressed with how the youngster has performed in England.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 14 that Man Utd are planning an imminent approach for Baleba.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Brighton are ready to reject any bid for the young Cameroonian.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has publicly said that he is “very, very, very confident” that Baleba will be part of his team after the summer transfer window slams shut.

However, Man Utd are refusing to take no for an answer, with United In Focus revealing how much the Red Devils are planning to bid for Baleba.

An intermediary working on the deal has told United In Focus that Man Utd ‘have told Brighton and Baleba that they are ready to make a club record bid that will be in excess of £100million (€116m, $135.5m)’.

The report has noted that Brighton owner Tony Bloom wants at least £115m (€113.4m, $156m) for Baleba, but Man Utd believe that an initial bid of £100m (€116m, $135.5m) would open the door to negotiations.

An offer of (€116m, $135.5m) would see Man Utd pay £11m (€12.7m, $15m) more than they coughed up for Paul Pogba back in 2016, with the French midfielder still the Red Devils’ record signing at £89m (€103.2m, $120.7m) .

Journalist Graeme Bailey added: “Baleba and his camp have had contact with United, Brighton are aware and United have not been shy in explaining to him why he would be such a good fit for them.

“While he is not pushing for a move, it is not impossible to think that he has had his head turned. Brighton are standing firm, but this is not over yet.”

Two Carlos Baleba alternatives for Man Utd

While Man Utd are determined to sign Baleba before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, they are aware that Brighton could put their foot down and not sell him even for over £100m (€116m, $135.5m).

Man Utd already have two potential alternatives in Morten Hjulmand and Quinten Timber on their radar.

Hjulmand worked with Man Utd manager Amorim at Sporting CP, and, according to The Sun, the Red Devils are keen on him.

The report has noted that the Denmark international would cost less than half the price of Baleba, with Man Utd ready to pay £50m (€58m, $58.4m) for the 26-year-old.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 8 Man Utd’s interest in Timber.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Feyenoord wanted at least €25m (£21.6m / $29.3m) for the 24-year-old Netherlands international midfielder.

Football Transfers has now reported that Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ Timber as a potential alternative to Baleba.

The report has claimed that several figures at Man Utd believe that Timber, who is the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, is a better tactical fit than Baleba.

🗨️ What people are saying about Man Utd target Carlos Baleba

“He had a great second season for Brighton, and he will get better and probably move to a ‘bigger’ club.”

Tim Sherwood

“I’d be surprised if it happened. I still think that he’s got to do a bit more. There’s still potential. You’re not going to pay £100m. You’re on about buying big money for strikers who are guaranteed… I still think it’s potential for some of these players. You can’t pay a £100m for a player that’s still you don’t know which way it’s going to go.”

Roy Keane

“Overall he seems to be in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his teammates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player. He’s very grateful to have the process he had in the last season, so I don’t see any big change.”

Fabian Hurzeler

“I think United have to get him this window or they don’t get him. If he has another good season, I do think other teams with Real Madrid and the like will come in and go ‘Bosh, we’ll have him’.”

Troy Deeney

“I like being in the middle on the training field with someone like Carlos Baleba, whose potential is through the roof. So much ability.”

James Milner

“Carlos Baleba is exactly the profile Manchester United need and it’s a very positive sign the club are pursuing a deal despite its difficulties (cost, Brighton’s stance + status as fierce negotiators), because in the recent past, they’d actively swerve those situations.”

Melissa Reddy

“Carlos is a fantastic talent. We hope he’ll be here for years to come – but it’s subject to the dynamics of the football world, which isn’t always predictable.”

Paul Barber

“Baleba is a young kid but he’s a wonderful talent with a high ceiling. I’m not saying you buy him and he’s the answer straight away and the key to the team, I’m not saying that. He will need to be developed and integrated into the system. But he is something different to everything we’ve got and that difference is what’s needed to push this squad on. If he comes in I think he will be a breath of fresh air. My biggest fear is if United don’t get him this window, other teams will be at the table next summer with their chequebook out and Brighton will be demanding even more money.”

Rio Ferdinand

