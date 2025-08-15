Brighton are braced for an imminent approach from Manchester United for Carlos Baleba, though a fresh report claims the Red Devils have hatched a new plan of action.

Having overhauled the forward line, Man Utd and Ruben Amorim are now determined to sign a top class central midfielder. Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is top of the shortlist, though a deal won’t come cheap.

The Seagulls value Baleba in excess of £100m and believe the £115m they received for Moises Caicedo could be a realistic price point.

Man Utd have held talks with both Baleba and Brighton over the past week. They have received encouragement from the player and agreeing personal terms is not expected to be an issue.

Furthermore, Baleba has no qualms about joining Man Utd ahead of a season in which there’s no European football on offer.

Nevertheless, it’s important to stress that while Baleba is open to the switch he is not attempting to force his way out.

The bigger issue for Man Utd is convincing Brighton to sell. Even if they do, financing a move is difficult in the extreme.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are prepared to throw everything they have at the deal. Doing so would almost certainly ensure Baleba is the final signing Man Utd make this summer.

An approach is believed to be imminent but according to Brighton boss, Fabian Hurzeler, his star midfielder is going nowhere.

“Very, very, very confident (he will stay),” Hurzeler said, speaking ahead of Brighton’s Premier League opener with Fulham on Saturday.

“I didn’t see any change; he only changed his hair. He is enjoying being a Brighton player.”

Brighton’s ideal outcome is retaining Baleba for the 2025/26 season before cashing in in the summer of 2026.

At that point, and assuming he enjoys another good season, his price point will be even higher and more suitors will be in the mix. It was only because both Liverpool and Chelsea were bidding for Caicedo that Brighton were able to generate £115m in that instance.

And according to the latest from the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are prepared to delay their move by one year if striking a deal this summer proves impossible.

Carlos Baleba transfer more realistic in 2026

The MEN stated: ‘Manchester United are prepared to delay a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba until next year.

‘United have not completely given up on signing the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes on September 1 but senior sources concede a deal is unlikely.

‘External sources have suggested a deal this summer is “too difficult”. Baleba is under contract at Brighton until 2028, with the option of another year, and the club sold midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in 2023 for a then-British record £115million.

‘Baleba would be keen to join United but he is valued at around £100m by Brighton. United have already invested more than £200m on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer.’

The Independent recently stated Man Utd’s long-term goal is to partner Baleba with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton in central midfield.

With both players aged 21, United would be set in central midfield for the better part of an entire decade.

If Baleba does prove out of reach this summer, Man Utd could move for Wharton now and return for Baleba in 2026, with the transfer pieces put in place ahead of time.

Wharton is valued by Palace at £60m but with Marc Guehi (Liverpool) and Eberechi Eze (Tottenham) potential exits, the Eagles would put up a fight to prevent an all-out exodus in the same window.

🗨️ What people are saying about Man Utd target Carlos Baleba

“He had a great second season for Brighton, and he will get better and probably move to a ‘bigger’ club.”

Tim Sherwood

“I’d be surprised if it happened. I still think that he’s got to do a bit more. There’s still potential. You’re not going to pay £100m. You’re on about buying big money for strikers who are guaranteed… I still think it’s potential for some of these players. You can’t pay a £100m for a player that’s still you don’t know which way it’s going to go.”

Roy Keane

“Overall he seems to be in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his teammates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player. He’s very grateful to have the process he had in the last season, so I don’t see any big change.”

Fabian Hurzeler

“I think United have to get him this window or they don’t get him. If he has another good season, I do think other teams with Real Madrid and the like will come in and go ‘Bosh, we’ll have him’.”

Troy Deeney

“I like being in the middle on the training field with someone like Carlos Baleba, whose potential is through the roof. So much ability.”

James Milner

“Carlos Baleba is exactly the profile Manchester United need and it’s a very positive sign the club are pursuing a deal despite its difficulties (cost, Brighton’s stance + status as fierce negotiators), because in the recent past, they’d actively swerve those situations.”

Melissa Reddy

“Carlos is a fantastic talent. We hope he’ll be here for years to come – but it’s subject to the dynamics of the football world, which isn’t always predictable.”

Paul Barber

“Baleba is a young kid but he’s a wonderful talent with a high ceiling. I’m not saying you buy him and he’s the answer straight away and the key to the team, I’m not saying that. He will need to be developed and integrated into the system. But he is something different to everything we’ve got and that difference is what’s needed to push this squad on. If he comes in I think he will be a breath of fresh air. My biggest fear is if United don’t get him this window, other teams will be at the table next summer with their chequebook out and Brighton will be demanding even more money.”

Rio Ferdinand