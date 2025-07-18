Emiliano Martinez will leave Aston Villa for Manchester United only if Andre Onana departs from Old Trafford, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk reveals the Cameroon international goalkeeper’s stance on his future.

Among the players that Erik ten Hag signed for Man Utd was Onana. The goalkeeper joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £43.8million. Much was expected of Onana at Man Utd, but the 29-year-old’s time at Old Trafford has been replete with errors, in the Premier League as as well as in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in May that Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Villa goalkeeper Martinez.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Martinez himself is ready to leave Villa, who want £40million for him.

TEAMtalk understands that the Argentina international goalkeeper, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, is keen on a move to Man Utd this summer.

The Times has brought an update on Martinez’s situation, revealing the condition that the winner of the 2022 and 2024 The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award has laid down to join Amorim’s team.

‘Emiliano Martínez is eyeing a move to Old Trafford from Aston Villa, who also want Garnacho, but the Argentina goalkeeper will not move if United’s present No1, Andre Onana, remains at the club’, notes the report.

This follows claims in the Argentine press that Man Utd are ready to pay £33million for Martinez, who himself is said to be on the verge of making the switch to Old Trafford.

There have also been suggestions in the 32-year-old’s native Argentina of a £21.6million release clause in Martinez’s contract at Villa, but, according to The Daily Mail, that is not the case.

Martinez has made a total of 212 appearances for Villa so far in his career, keeping 70 clean sheets in the process.

Andre Onana stance on Man Utd future – sources

Martinez may want Man Utd to sell Onana to join the Red Devils, but the Premier League giants themselves have no plans to offload the Cameroon international goalkeeper.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 10 that Onana is now likely to stay at Man Utd next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that while Man Utd were initially considering selling Onana in the summer transfer window, those who want the goalkeeper to stay have stamped their authority and have their way.

Onana himself wants to stay at Old Trafford and prove himself to the Man Utd fans.

TEAMtalk understands that the relationship between Onana and Amorim has improved as well.

Earlier this summer, Onana also turned down the chance to join AS Monaco, who will play in the Champions League next season.

Since joining Man Utd, Onana has played 101 matches in all competitions for the Premier League club, keeping 24 clean sheets in the process.

