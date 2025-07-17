Man Utd ‘very close’ to transfer deal as superstar ‘set to sign’ – report

Manchester United are close to signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to two sources in Argentina, as a report reveals Bryan Mbeumo’s stance on a move to Old Trafford after the Red Devils made a third bid for the Brentford winger.

One of the areas that Man Utd are keen on strengthening in the summer transfer window is goal. Andre Onana has not impressed since his move from Inter Milan in 2023, with the Cameroon international goalkeeper making crucial mistakes, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Man Utd are now seriously considering keeping Onana after initially considering selling him. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Onana himself wants to stay at Man Utd and have turned down a potential move to AS Monaco.

However, that has not stopped Man Utd from expressing interest in bringing Martinez to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back in May that Man Utd are serious about signing Martinez.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the goalkeeper is ready to leave Villa, who want £40million for him.

Martinez is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been a star for Villa since he joined them from Arsenal in 2020. The 32-year-old has won the FA Cup with Arsenal and the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 with Argentina.

A report in Argentina this week claimed that Man Utd are ready to pay £33million for Martinez, who himself is ready to move. Two other sources in the South American country have now reported that the Red Devils are close to a deal for the goalkeeper.

While noting in the headline that Martinez is ‘getting close to Manchester United’, Minuto Uno has reported that the ‘goalkeeper is on the verge of joining the Red Devils’.

Man Utd, who lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur last season, are ‘very close to adding’ Martinez ‘as a star reinforcement in goal’.

The report has added that Martinez is ‘all set to sign with Manchester United, where his friend and national teammate Lisandro Martínez is waiting for him’.

Another Argentine publication, Clarin, has reported that Martinez is ‘close to a transfer to Manchester United’. Barcelona were said to be initially interested in the former Arsenal goalkeeper before they signed Joan Garcia.

Martinez had enquiries from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Turkish giants Galatasaray, but Man Utd pressed ahead in their pursuit of the goalkeeper after manager Amorim asked his bosses to.

Bryan Mbeumo wants to join Man Utd

Man Utd will not be involved in European competitions next season and will not be one of the teams challenging for the Premier League title.

The main objective of the Red Devils will be to end up in the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

Even then, that is not stopping a world-class player such as Martinez from making the move to Old Trafford.

Like Martinez, Brentford winger Mbeumo is also keen on a switch to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have made a third and improved offer for Mbeumo, with reliable sources, including Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, revealing that the Premier League giants have now bid £70m (£65m plus £5m in add-ons) for the Brentford winger.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd were seriously considering abandoning their pursuit of the winger, but they changed their mind after the winger made it clear that he is ‘desperate’ to play for Amorim’s side.

‘Manchester United have made a U-turn and tabled an improved offer for Mbeumo after he made it clear to influential figures that he is determined to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, according to GMS sources, but they came close to ending their pursuit after already having two proposals turned down by Brentford,’ notes the report.

