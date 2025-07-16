Manchester United have decided how much they will pay for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to a reliable source in Argentina, as manager Ruben Amorim is also made aware of Andre Onana’s stance on his future at Old Trafford.

Following a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign that saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League table and lose the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils’ summer rebuild is already underway. Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Enzo Kana-Biyik are the three players who have joined the Red Devils so far in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are also actively in pursuit of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, with signing a top number nine also on Amorim’s agenda.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, too, with Villa star Martinez a top target.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 23 that Man Utd are serious about signing Martinez from Villa in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Martinez’s time at Villa has come to an end, with the 32-year-old Argentina international set to leave Unai Emery’s side this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa value Martinez at £40million, with the former Arsenal goalkeeper himself keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The Argentine press reported this week that Man Utd and Villa are in talks over Martinez, and now there has been an update on the situation.

According to La Nacion, Man Utd are ready to bid £33million for Martinez, although Villa value him at £40m.

The report in the Argentine news outlet has claimed that Martinez, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with Argentina, is ‘open to the transfer’ and considers it ‘a significant step in his club career’.

Martinez, who was named The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper in 2022 and 2024 and was adjudged the Footballer of the Year of Argentina in 2024, is reported to be ‘an express request from Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’.

La Nacion has added that although Man Utd wanted to sign Martinez two years ago, it was then-Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag who endorsed the arrival of Onana instead.

Man Utd, though, are now ‘determined to finalise the deal’ for Martinez, with the report noting that ‘the negotiations are more formal’ after ‘enquiries some time ago’.

Andre Onana to stay at Man Utd – sources

Martinez is a goalkeeper in top form and will move to Man Utd knowing that he will be the first choice between the posts.

That will give Amorim a selection headache, as it is very likely that Onana will not leave Man Utd this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 10 that the chances of Onana staying at Man Utd beyond the end of the summer transfer window are growing stronger day by day.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although a final decision on the Cameroon international has not been made yet, those at Man Utd who want to give him another chance could have their way.

TEAMtalk understands that AS Monaco’s interest in Onana earlier this summer came to nothing, as the 29-year-old himself wants to stay at Man Utd.

Onana’s relationship with Amorim has also improved, and it will be interesting to see how the Man Utd manager handles him should Martinez move to Old Trafford.

