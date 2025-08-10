Manchester United have received a massive boost in their quest to bring Gianluigi Donnarumma to Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes, according to two sources, as Real Madrid’s plan regarding the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper comes to light.

Following a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign, Man Utd have been very active in the summer transfer window to enhance the quality of their squad and finish in the top four of the Premier League table in the 2025/26 campaign. Diego Leon, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have been the four major signings for the Red Devils so far this summer.

The Premier League giants are not done yet, with The Telegraph reporting that Man Utd plan to sign a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper next.

Donnarumma is the goalkeeper that Man Utd are dreaming of signing, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reporting on August 3 that the Red Devils have formally registered their interest in the Italy international.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Donnarumma is interested in joining Man Utd because of the stature of the club.

The 26-year-old, who was described as “sensational” by PSG manager Luis Enrique in GetFootballNewsFrance in April 2025, is out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, with the Ligue 1 giants trying to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners have already signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille this summer, a clear indication that PSG are prepared to sell Donnarumma at the right offer instead of losing him on a free next summer.

Two separate sources have brought an update on Donnarumma’s situation, with one explicitly claiming that the former AC Milan star ‘wants’ to join Man Utd, with PSG willing to sell him for a bargain fee of £26million (€30m, $35m).

TalkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola wrote on X at 8:29am on August 9: “Received a text late last night that Gianluigi Donnarumma WANTS a move to @ManUtd.

“After PSG put a £26m price tag on the goalkeeper, the player is attracted to the Premier League and more specifically, Manchester United.

“Still no sign as of yet that United are looking to bring him in, but it seems a similar situation to the Benjamin Sesko deal… if United want him, they get him.”

StrettyNews has reported that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has personally requested his bosses to sign Donnarumma.

The report published on Sunday has revealed that ‘a fresh meeting with the Italian goalkeeper’s agent, Enzo Raiola, is scheduled for this week’.

StrettyNews, too, has noted that PSG are willing to sell Donnarumma, claiming that the French powerhouse want around £26-28m (up to €32.3m, $37.7m).

While Man Utd are ready to offer the goalkeeper a contract until the summer of 2030, they plan to pay the Italian star less than the €18m (£15.6m, $21m) a year he is currently earning at PSG.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Why Man Utd are paying £74m for Sesko: The stats that show the striker will be a star

Real Madrid target free signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma – report

According to a Spanish report, Real Madrid have set their sights on Donnarumma.

E-Noticies has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez will wait until the summer of 2026 to make a move for Donnarumma.

Madrid and PSG are reportedly not on the best of terms, as Los Blancos convinced Kylian Mbappe to turn down offers of new contracts from the French club to sign for them on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Thibaut Courtois is the number one goalkeeper at Madrid at the moment, but the Belgian is 33 now.

While Ukraine international goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, 26, has done well when he has played in the absence of Courtois because of injury, the chance to sign Donnarumma, especially on a free transfer, could be too good to turn down for the Spanish and European giants.

The report has even noted that it is ‘not at all unreasonable to think’ that Perez could make a late move for Donnarumma this summer.

This is not the first time this summer that Madrid has been linked with Donnarumma.

Respected Italian publication, La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported on June 6 that Madrid are ‘interested’ in the 26-year-old, mainly because Courtois will be 34 next May.

Latest Man Utd news: Hojlund makes decision, star keen on move

Rasmus Hojlund has made a decision on his future after Man Utd directly told him that he has to leave, with a top European club keen on securing the services of the Denmark international striker.

A Premier League striker wants to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window, even though the Red Devils have signed Benjamin Sesko, with a report revealing that he personally wants to hold talks.

Man Utd are facing competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid for a £100million star, with sources telling TEAMtalk his stance on a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

QUIZ: How well do you know Andre Onana?