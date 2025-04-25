Manchester United will rival two other Premier League titans for the signing of Cole Palmer if he decides he wants to leave Chelsea in the near future, according to reports.

Palmer was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester and grew up supporting Man Utd but actually ended up joining the Manchester City academy as a youngster. He emerged as one of the brightest prospects in City’s youth ranks and went on to play 41 times in the Cityzens’ first team, scoring six goals.

Palmer pushed to leave City in search of game time in summer 2023 and soon landed at Chelsea in a £40million deal.

The versatile forward, who can play as a No 10 or right winger, has since established himself as Chelsea’s talisman.

He has notched a hugely impressive 39 goals and 24 assists in 84 matches for Chelsea, taking his career goalscoring tally to 87.

But the England star has struggled for Chelsea in recent months and this has led to rumours he might be unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

As per the latest newsletter from The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney, Man Utd would love to complete a blockbuster deal for Palmer if he becomes available for transfer.

Ruben Amorim’s side are keeping tabs on Palmer’s situation. They could ramp up their interest in the supremely talented 22-year-old if Chelsea endure a disappointing end to the season.

Enzo Maresca is under pressure and must deliver Europa Conference League glory as well as Champions League qualification via Chelsea’s league position this term.

Clearly, United are having a far worse season domestically than Chelsea, though Palmer being a boyhood fan of the Red Devils could aid any theoretical talks.

United acknowledge that Chelsea will make this deal almost impossible as they would hate to see their best player join a Premier League competitor.

Delaney’s update comes after it emerged on Friday afternoon that Liverpool and City have made enquiries about Palmer’s availability.

Liverpool and City have both been ‘sniffing around’ the playmaker to see if there is any chance he will push for a Chelsea exit this summer.

Chelsea will do all they can to keep Cole Palmer

Chelsea would understandably want a colossal fee before letting Palmer leave, likely more than £150m (€176m / $200m).

Such a fee demonstrates how much Palmer has improved since swapping City for Chelsea two years ago.

In December, ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson said of Palmer: “He’s phenomenal.

“No one really knew much about him when he came from Man City, so it was a free hit for him. But in the last seven months, he’s now the big boy.

“The name of the game for opposition is to stop Cole Palmer. Teams are trying to stop him – and they can’t do it. That shows you how good he is. He’s too intelligent. He’s always got space.

“Everybody needs an X-factor to win a Premier League title and Chelsea have it with him.”

It emerged on March 30 that United previously held talks with Palmer’s camp when he was a teenager after learning that he might not agree a new contract with City.

But City eventually upped their offer and kept their local rivals at bay.

Meanwhile, departing United defender Victor Lindelof could have his pick of eight clubs when leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Juventus and Everton are among a host of sides hoping to land him on a free transfer once his United contract expires.

Rasmus Hojlund is another United player who could be on the move, and a stunning swap deal involving the Dane has been drawn up.

