Liverpool ‘walk away’ as Man Utd path to £40m midfielder deal for Michael Carrick’s FIRST January signing becomes CLEARER

Manchester United will not face competition from Liverpool for Joao Gomes, with a report claiming that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have decided not to pursue a deal to bring him to Anfield in the January transfer window, but there are still three obstacles for INEOS to complete an Old Trafford move.

Here at TEAMtalk, we have long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign an elite midfielder in 2026. Even though Ruben Amorim is no longer the manager of the Red Devils, Man Utd still have the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson among the midfielders on their shortlist.

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, too, is a player that Man Utd are keeping tabs on, with our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reporting back on November 24, 2025, about the Red Devils’ desire to bring him to Old Trafford.

Sources told us at the time that Gomes had his head turned by Man Utd’s interest and was ready to make the move to the Premier League giants.

Man Utd were made aware at the time that Wolves do not want to sell Gomes, but that stance has now softened.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 15 that Wolves have informed Gomes that he can leave in the January transfer window.

We understand that Wolves want £40million (€46.1m, $53.6m) for the Brazil international midfielder to sanction an exit this month.

CaughtOffSide has now provided an update on Gomes’ situation, claiming that Liverpool have decided not to pursue their interest in the midfielder this month.

The headline has claimed that Man Utd ‘want to sign Brazilian midfield enforcer as Liverpool walk away’.

The report has gone on to back our claim that Man Utd are keen on Gomes and has added: ‘Liverpool’s earlier interest has cooled recently’.

THREE obstacles for Man Utd to sign Joao Gomes

A fee of £40m (€46.1m, $53.6m) for a 24-year-old Premier League midfielder with 10 caps for Brazil would be a smart deal for Man Utd, especially as the player himself is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

However, there are three major obstacles for Man Utd to get a deal done for Gomes this month.

Firstly, as we reported on January 15, Atletico Madrid are now showing real keenness to sign Gomes.

Atletico have sold Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur and need a replacement.

Sources have told us that Atletico have already made contact for Gomes.

Secondly, CaughtOffSide has reported that Napoli have made Gomes ‘a major target’ for the summer of 2026 and already have ‘a verbal understanding with the player on the financial framework’.

Napoli, though, have no such deal in place with Wolves.

Thirdly, according to CaughtOffSide, Crystal Palace have also shown interest in Gomes and are considering whether to bid for the midfielder now.

With Wolves ready to sell and Gomes himself open to a move, if Man Utd are to make sure that they get a deal done for him and make him interim-manager Michael Carrick’s first signing of the January transfer window, then they have to step up their game now.

However, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, reported on January 18 that, unlike, Amorim, Carrick is not demanding new signings.

While Man Utd are open to making additions to their squad, Carrick believes that he has enough quality to lead the team to a Champions League place in the Premier League table this season.

