Man Utd working on luxury striker transfer with Serie A giant after star says YES

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Manchester United and Juventus could preside over a striker loan, with an Italian report claiming the player has already said yes to the move.

Juventus are reshaping their forward line this summer, with Jeff Ekhator already signed from Genoa, Lois Openda loaned to Lyon, and Dusan Vlahovic leaving via free agency.

The moves won’t end there, with manager Luciano Spalletti is about to be provided with a household name in the centre-forward position.

Taking to X on Saturday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Juve are primed to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG.

Romano wrote: ‘Permanent deal. €38m fee plus €12m add-ons. No longer a loan with obligation to buy but permanent.

‘Contract valid until 2031, slightly over €5m net per season.’

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve want one more striker signed, and especially so if they can shift Jonathan David who scored just eight times in 46 appearances in his debut season in Turin last term.

The striker in Juve’s sights, per the report, is Joshua Zirkzee.

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Joshua Zirkzee says yes to joining Juventus

What’s more, it’s stated the Dutchman – who rarely gets a kick at Old Trafford – has already said ‘yes’ to returning to Serie A by way of Juventus.

Accordingly, Juventus are now working on a loan deal that contains an option to buy. It was stressed in the piece that Juventus will insist it is an option, and not an obligation.

Man Utd are known to be open to offloading Zirkzee if able to sign a new striker of their own.

With the fixture list much denser this season amid the return of Champions League football, there is no scope for Man Utd letting Zirkzee go without signing a direct replacement.

According to Ben Jacobs, Brentford’s Igor Thiago is one frontman on United’s radar, and the Red Devils have already made a call to understand the Brazil international’s situation.

Getting back to Zirkzee, his potential signing at Juventus would be considered a ‘luxury’ one by the club, per GdS.

Zirkzee is now in the prime of his career aged 25 and has Serie A experience, having originally earned his move to Old Trafford on the back of a stellar spell with Bologna.

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Man Utd’s striker situation – they’ll only sign one if Zirkzee goes – is the same as the situation over on the left wing.

Man Utd had initially intended to offload Marcus Rashford this summer, and if doing so, would have signed a new left winger.

But if Rashford winds up staying, there’ll be no new arrival on the left flank in this transfer window at least.

READ MORE: Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2026: Signings, exits, loans