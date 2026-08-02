Leeds United are reportedly exploring a deal for Marseille attacker and former target Igor Paixao, while a previous transfer option has been the subject of a £28m bid.

For much of last summer, Leeds tried and failed to sign Feyenoord star Paixao, but the Brazilian eventually ended up joining Marseille in a £30m deal.

However, the 26-year-old arguably hasn’t lived up to his price tag so far. While a return of 19 goal contributions in 42 games in all competitions doesn’t make for bad reading, the fact that they are reportedly open to offers for him is telling.

A year on from their fruitless pursuit, Paixao, who scored six goals and bagged as many assists in 30 Ligue 1 matches last term, is back on Leeds’ radar.

According to Foot Mercato, conversations have taken place with the player’s entourage, and while Leeds are not pursuing a deal for the time being, they are keeping tabs on him.

The report adds that while Leeds value him at around £25-30m, the French giants will demand around £42m for his signature this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Whites will relent on this valuation gap but for the time being, it seems there is a long way to go before a deal can be struck between the two parties.

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Leeds are on the lookout for a winger/attacking midfielder after long-term target Julian Brandt snubbed Daniel Farke’s side to sign for Ajax, as the Yorkshire team’s search for another playmaker goes on.

Old Leeds target wanted by PSG

For the time being, Leeds are set to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in a club-record fee of £40m, something TEAMtalk previously revealed.

Before they secured a breakthrough for the former Burnley stopper, Leeds were linked with a whole host of keepers, as Karl Darlow chose to join Manchester United as their number two, while the Whites’ Lucas Perri is seemingly nearing a switch to Torino.

During the World Cup, Leeds were linked with Parma and Japanese keeper Zion Suzuki, along with Aston Villa and Juventus among others.

As time has passed, it seems the 23-year-old has been a top target for Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, where Matvey Safonov is first choice.

Now, Fabrizio Romano states that PSG have sent a £28.2m offer to Parma for Suzuki. That has seen them overtake Juventus in the race for his signature.

The French outfit are considering letting fellow keeper Lucas Chevalier leave, which would open a window of opportunity for Suzuki.

Both PSG and Leeds are likely to be busy in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

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