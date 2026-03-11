Sensational Man Utd manager move clears hurdle as journalist names ‘favourite’ for job

A journalist has given Luis Enrique’s prospective move to Manchester United a big shot in the arm, while also naming the frontrunner for the permanent manager’s job.

Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim on January 5 after he fell out with director of football Jason Wilcox over transfers and tactics. Both Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe had urged Amorim to move away from his 3-4-2-1 formation, but the Portuguese coach held firm.

United’s decision to part ways with Amorim has worked wonders as interim boss Michael Carrick has helped the Red Devils move up to third in the Premier League table, putting them in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Carrick has given the United squad a renewed sense of confidence, helping players such as Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo get back to top form, while also improving the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

Carrick wants to get the job permanently, though he is in competition with several elite managers.

United landing Enrique from Paris Saint-Germain would be a major statement of intent. The Spaniard is one of the best coaches in the world, having helped PSG to a stunning quadruple – including their first-ever Champions League triumph – last season.

Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall has revealed Enrique’s desire to manage in the Premier League, which will put United on alert.

Although, the Red Devils still need to ‘convince’ the tactician to depart the French capital.

“Enrique speaks excellent English and wants to work in the Premier League one day,” Marshall revealed.

“But he also wants that to be with the right project, and whether United can convince him taking over at Old Trafford ticks that box is another question.

“For now, Carrick remains favourite and I think that is about right, but there is plenty of time left this season and I wouldn’t rule Enrique out just yet.”

It was claimed earlier on Wednesday that United have ‘confirmed’ Carrick will be their manager next season. However, we understand that such claims are premature.

Nagelsmann, De Zerbi also eyed by INEOS

Our sources state that Wilcox has been ‘thrilled’ by the job Carrick has done, putting the 44-year-old firmly in contention.

But United will also analyse the manager market over the coming months, ensuring they speak with as many elite candidates as possible.

Earlier this week, United were urged to contact Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann before making a final decision on Carrick.

We have explained how Jurgen Klopp’s next move may actually help United in their manager search.

Other coaches United could target include Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi and Oliver Glasner.

