Man Utd ‘make contact’ to sign standout Juventus star after £100m swoop

Manchester United have initiated contact with the representatives of Manuel Locatelli as they try to set up a summer deal, as per reports, while INEOS are also pushing for a £100million (€115m / $136m) statement signing.

Man Utd had a quiet January window as they are lining up a blockbuster summer. The Red Devils are widely expected to land two new central midfielders and a left winger, while they could also bring in a new left-back and goalkeeper.

Midfield is a crucial area INEOS must bolster, particularly with Casemiro confirmed to be leaving.

According to Italian source Calciomercato, and The Touchline on X (formerly Twitter), United have identified Juve captain Locatelli as their latest midfield target.

United chiefs have ‘contacted Locatelli’s entourage ahead of a possible move this summer,’ it is claimed.

The Italy international has emerged as ‘one of the options to replace the departing Casemiro’ and is firmly on United’s ‘radar’.

WhoScored report that Locatelli has been Juve’s second-best player this season, behind only Kenan Yildiz. Locatelli would also bring leadership to the United dressing room, given his standing as Juve’s captain.

The player’s contract runs until June 2028. Previous reports have suggested Juve could sell if a bid worth around €40m (£35m / $47m) arrives.

On Friday, the MEN’s Tyrone Marshall explained how United are looking to strengthen their midfield with a huge Premier League swoop, before heading abroad in search of a second target.

“United want a couple of midfielders, but if they go for one of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba, I think they will look abroad for a second,” he said.

“Signing players from Premier League rivals is an expensive business and given the interest in Anderson, that could be a very big deal to do.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Anderson, Baleba both high up on Man Utd wish list

That means Locatelli could follow one of Anderson, Wharton or Baleba to Old Trafford this summer.

Anderson is understood to be United’s top target, though Nottingham Forest will demand £100m before selling him.

INEOS see the 23-year-old as an elite player who could help them dominate Premier League games next season, though we revealed on January 12 how Manchester City have already made contact to potentially sign him first.

If United miss out on Anderson then Baleba will likely become their next target. Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, confirmed on January 30 that United are open to breaking their transfer record by spending £100m on Baleba.

Man Utd: Third £100m target; Newcastle star eyed

Anderson and Baleba are not the only £100m-rated stars United are keen on, as a report has suggested they will also pursue a top-quality Aston Villa player.

A journalist has explained how Man Utd might bid for a Newcastle United winger as they like the fact he can also play at centre-forward.

But speculation linking Man Utd with a move for fellow Newcastle star Sandro Tonali has been shut down.