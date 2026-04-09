Man Utd transfer CALLED OFF as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘game over’

Manchester United have opted against signing one of their chief midfield targets, while Fabrizio Romano has declared it’s ‘game over’ for a big-money United star and a £50m deal has been resurrected by Christopher Vivell.

Adam Wharton deal called OFF

Man Utd are not expected to pursue Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton despite their confirmed admiration of the player, with a report explaining the exact reason why.

United will spend heavily on at least two new midfielders in the summer. Their intentions to sign new midfielders were known as far back as the beginning of the season, and three targets have consistently been mentioned.

Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Wharton are the trio most often linked with Man Utd. But per the latest from talkSPORT, United won’t act on their interest in Wharton.

Explaining why, the report claimed Man Utd believe Wharton’s game is ‘too similar’ to that of Kobbie Mainoo’s.

And given Mainoo is expected to pen a new and improved contract at Old Trafford in the very near future, Man Utd don’t believe dropping around £70m on such a similar player would be money well spent.

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‘Game over’ for Jadon Sancho

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is no way back for Jadon Sancho at Man Utd after the club took a brutal decision that reflects poorly on the winger.

Sancho will return to Old Trafford once his loan spell at Aston Villa concludes, though his contract back at Man Utd will immediately expire.

United do hold an option to extend the deal by one year. Doing so would give the club an extra two windows to try and find a buyer and generate a fee for the £73m signing.

But when reporting on YouTube, transfer guru Romano essentially stated Man Utd are just desperate to draw a line under Sancho’s sorry saga in Manchester once and for all.

After reaffirming Borussia Dortmund are “working on” bringing Sancho back for a third spell in black and yellow, Romano added: “For Man Utd, the Jadon Sancho chapter is over.

“Sancho will be free at the end of the season. Man Utd will not agree a new contract with Sancho. They had an option to activate if they wanted, to extend the contract for one more season and to eventually try and sell him and make some money.

“But Man Utd prefer not to trigger the option, to avoid his salary for one more season, which is a big salary, to let him go for free and accept defeat on the Sancho deal.”

Vivell revives £50m Stiller signing

Man Utd have ‘re-engaged’ efforts to sign Stuttgart’s highly-rated midfielder, Angelo Stiller, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The seven-cap Germany international, 25, is valued by the Bundesliga side at £50m. It’s understood intermediaries believe Stuttgart might even accept a fee slightly below that figure.

There is a £35m release clause in Stiller’s deal, though it’s not that simple. Stuttgart can erase the clause by simply buying it out to the tune of £1.5m, which would be paid directly to Stiller himself. As such, any transfer this summer is not expected to come by way of the release clause.

United recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is known to be a strong admirer and has extensive knowledge of Stiller’s profile, making him a natural candidate as United prepare for a major midfield overhaul.

With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte a genuine candidate to be sold, Man Utd will sign two new midfielders at least ahead of their anticipated return to the Champions League.

Elliot Anderson is their top target, but Manchester City believe they’re fronting the queue for the England international right now.

With Wharton no longer fancied and Sandro Tonali viewed as too costly at £100m, it’s targets like Stiller that may end up making the headlines at Old Trafford this summer.

READ MORE: Man Utd resurrect interest in £50m-rated Angelo Stiller as Christopher Vivell looks to seal masterclass deal – sources