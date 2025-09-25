Leeds United are increasingly confident of tying their uber-talented teenage striker Harry Gray down to his first pro deal and averting the catastrophic loss of the player to join his brother, Archie, at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites have a long association with the Gray family, with 16-year-old striker, Harry the most recent family member to play for the West Yorkshire side. Making his debut last season in a 6-0 thumping of Stoke, he joined his brother, father, grandfather and, most famously of all, great Uncle, Eddie Gray, in representing Leeds United.

However, the Whites have opted for a kid-glove approach to Gray junior’s development and, while he has featured in Premier League matchday squads, he is yet to make his debut in the competition.

With the player due to turn 17 on October 8, Leeds plan to tie him down to his first professional contract. But that day cannot come soon enough, with Tottenham just one of several leading sides looking to prise the player away from Elland Road.

Still only classed as an apprentice, the likes of Spurs, Man City, Aston Villa and Newcastle – just four of his admirers – are all within the laws of recruiting the player outside of the regular transfer windows.

However, sources understand Leeds remain confident that Gray will stay at Leeds, with the player’s father, former Whites striker, Andy, adamant Elland Road is the best place for the striker’s development.

That is a view shared by transfer insider Graeme Bailey, who has revealed Leeds’ belief that Gray will soon commit to Leeds.

“Until that contract is signed and done, there will be worry from all Leeds fans. No doubt about it, until that’s over the line,” Bailey told LeedsUnitedNews.

“They’re very close with people like the Cresswells and Grays who run him. It’s a very good relationship Leeds have got with them. They think, at the moment, Leeds is the best place for him. He’s very happy there.

“He’s been more involved with the first-team. Leeds love him. You know, there’s always been this thing of, ‘is he going to be better than his brother’ and that sort of thing etc. So, they are desperate to keep him.

“From what I’m told, Leeds believe he will sign.”

Daniel Farke has made a pledge to Harry Gray

Bailey continued: “There is interest elsewhere, though. You know, if Harry Gray suddenly came on Instagram saying, ‘I’m leaving Leeds’, he would literally have his pick of a number of clubs, but he’s not going to do that.

“Leeds are very happy with him. From what I’m told, he’s very happy at Leeds. He will be signing that contract next month.

“But Tottenham know all about him. Man City, Newcastle, Villa — basically every major Premier League club has looked at him, but they’re the ones I’ve heard. They’re the ones I’ve heard in particular.”

With Leeds hopeful he will stay, Whites manager Daniel Farke was recently asked if he was at all tempted to turn to the teenager to help solve the club’s recent three-game goalless streak.

However, the German insists he will not rush the player into the first-team fold regularly, having also stated he is the best person to aid his development.

“When I came to Leeds, I had Archie Gray and we replaced a big leader, club legend Luke Ayling with a 17-year-old and it was not easy in the dressing room. Last season, I played Mateo Joseph instead of Joel Piroe.

“I gave Harry his debut at 16 last season in the crunch time period. If I would back a manager to be brave enough to play a young player and know what a young player needs, I would pick me.”

Despite the wishes for Gray to be more involved, Farke insists the teenage prospect still needs time to develop and he will be forced into blooding him properly before he is ready, knowing it could have a detrimental effect.

“He needs training sessions with the first team to get used to proper physicality of men’s football,” Farke added. “He needs game time with the 21s to not lose his rhythm and confidence and striker instinct.

“What he needs most is time and peace in order to grow. You will see him once he’s prepared for Premier League games and then we can speak about him more.”

The Gray family dynasty at Leeds

➡️ The Gray connection with Leeds first began way back in 1964 when Eddie Gray, a then unknown teenager from Glasgow, signed for the Whites. He made his debut for the club on New Year’s Day in 1966, while just 18. Eddie went on to make 577 appearances for Leeds, where he was a one-club man, and ending his playing career in the 1983/84 season, some 18 years later.

➡️ Eddie Gray’s brother, Frank, also played for Leeds United, though to lesser success than Eddie. Frank, or Francis to give him his birth name, played for Leeds across two spells (from 1972 to 1979 and then from 1981 to 1985).

➡️ Frank Gray’s son, Andy – the father of Archie and Harry Gray – also played for Leeds. Debuting at Leeds in 1995 and playing in the 1996 League Cup final, Gray would later go on to play for Scotland, as well as representing Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the Premier League.

➡️ Archie Gray debuted for Leeds in August 2023 while just 17, though he had been named on the bench as a 15-year-old back in December 2021. He made 52 appearances for the Whites before leaving in a £40m deal for Spurs on 2 July, 2024.

➡️ Harry Gray made his debut for Leeds as an 86th-minute substitute for Brendan Aaronson in a 6–0 Championship league win over Stoke City on 21 April 2025. He was also included in the England squad for the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.