Sir Jim Ratcliffe has quickly nipped in the bud all talk that Marcus Rashford could return to Manchester United this summer after the INEOS chief made it clear why a permanent move to Aston Villa is “a good thing” and having explained why his sale will be given to aid Ruben Amorim’s summer rebuild.

The 27-year-old moved to Villa Park on loan for the remainder of the season in the closing days of the winter window having seen his career at Manchester United grind to an unceremonious halt. Having been the club’s poster boy and one of the highest-earning stars, Rashford’s sad and sorry 18-month decline was officially ended by Amorim, who decided very quickly into his reign that he was not a player he fancied.

And with Rashford himself having made his last appearance for the club in a 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and having subsequently made clear his own wish to move on, a transfer to Aston Villa – which also includes the option to make permanent for £40m at the season’s end – was very evidentally the best solution for all parties.

Having quickly found his feet at Villa Park and showed signs that he can recapture his best – Rashford chalked up three assists, all for Marco Asensio in his first six appearances – there has been talk starting to brew that maybe the 27-year-old wasn’t quite done at Old Trafford after all.

Paul Merson and, to a lesser extent, Gary Pallister are two pundits who have spoken out about the possibility of Rashford not yet being done at Manchester United.

However, Ratcliffe has quickly extinguished all talk that there could be a route back to Old Trafford, describing his move to Villa Park as a ‘good thing’ for the player and having made it evidentally clear that United hope to use funds from his sale towards their own summer rebuilding.

“He’s moved out of Manchester and maybe that’s a good thing for him. I am very pleased he is doing well,” Ratcliffe told Gary Neville on The Overlap.

“It’s good to see because he has got tremendous talent, but for whatever reason, it wasn’t working in Manchester for the past couple of seasons. But he is a very talented footballer, Rashford.”

Ratcliffe already banking on Marcus Rashford sale

With United needing another big summer outlay to build up both the quality of United’s squad and to provide Amorim with a set of players more adept at playing in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, the Red Devils will need to get creative when it comes to providing the Portuguese with funds but without breaching the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules.

As a result, a number of high-profile stars could be moved on and sacrificed to further enhance their summer kitty.

To that end, a report at the weekend revealed United have already identified two of six potential sales this summer – and now Ratcliffe has appeared to confirm that Rashford will very much be one of those heading out the door on a permanent basis.

“There will be a budget for Amorim this summer. I’m not going to disclose it. Of course, that budget changes depending on who he might decide to sell because that would supplement the budget,” he said.

As for who the United manager could sign remains to be seen, though we understand that a right wing-back, at least one midfielder and a top-tier striker will figure highly on his wanted list.

As for Rashford himself, a report earlier this month stated that the player has already expressed a wish to make the move permanent in the summer. Furthermore, claims in multiple outlets last week also state that the feeling is reciprocated by his new Villa teammates, who feel the player is ready to return to his very best.

