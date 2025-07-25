Antony is a target for two 'top clubs' from the same league

Two ‘top clubs’ from one league are reportedly interested in signing a Manchester United forward after his preferred move seems to have crumbled.

United have a number of stars who look as if they won’t be there come the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has already kicked off the departures, moving on loan to Barcelona.

Beyond that move, the exits of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are expected.

Antony has been the subject of interest from multiple European clubs, with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen among those said to be monitoring him. A European move is said to be his preference.

However, according to Sky Sports, two of the Saudi Pro League’s ‘top clubs’ are understood to be interested in landing the winger.

The interest from Saudi Arabia is said to be ‘increasing’ and Antony ‘may be open to exploring the idea’.

Antony’s preferred move crumbles

Antony spent the second half of last season out on loan at Real Betis, where he scored nine goals and assisted five more.

It was believed both he and the Spanish side wanted to link up again, but the report refers to the chances of that happening as ‘unrealistic’.

A move to link up with former boss Erik ten Hag at Bundesliga side Leverkusen also seems unlikely. Ten Hag has said that Antony is “like a son to me.”

However, he has also said his club are “not interested at the moment” though they will “see what happens in the future.”

Bayern, meanwhile, are said to be prioritising a move for a left-winger, not a right-winger. As such, opportunities to depart United for a European side might be slim, and a move to Saudi could be the best course of action.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim blocked from midfield signing

United are reportedly blocking Ruben Amorim from signing a new midfielder this summer.

It’s stated the presence of Casemiro is causing a problem at the club, and he’d need to be sold before a new man can be signed.

Meanwhile, United now have competition for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who is on the radar of Newcastle after the bombshell that Alexander Isak wants to leave St James’ Park.

And it’s been revealed that intermediaries offered Viktor Gyokeres to United, though he’s now on the verge of joining Arsenal.

