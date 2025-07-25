It’s been revealed that Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres was at risk of being hijacked twice during negotiations, as the Sporting striker prepares to put pen to paper on a deal with the Gunners – although he won’t be able to wear his dream number at The Emirates.

The 27-year-old is on the brink of officially becoming an Arsenal player after protracted negotiations have finally come to a close between the Gunners and Sporting. The north London side have agreed a deal worth €63.5million (£55m / $74.2m) plus €10m (£8.7m/ $11.7m) in add-ons, taking it up to a total of €73.5million (£63.7m / $85.9m).

However, the switch has not come without some drama along the way, with Gyokeres refusing to turn up for training at Sporting and the Portuguese club’s president, Frederico Varandas, being very public about his financial demands for a deal.

There was also a chance that the Arsenal deal could have collapsed too, after Fabrizio Romano revealed Sporting were trying to sound out offers from other clubs during negotiations.

He claims that Gyokeres was offered up to both Manchester United and clubs in the Saudi Pro League by intermediaries close to Sporting.

It’s claimed that Sporting were “very open” to doing business with different clubs, but that their attempts failed after it was deemed “impossible” to get a deal over the line.

That is largely because Gyokeres had made it very clear from the outset that the only place he wanted to move to was Arsenal.

The former Coventry frontman is thought to have had his heart set on an Emirates switch and is poised to sign a five-year deal once his medical is completed.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had a strong summer so far, landing Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera.

And with Gyokeres jetting in to complete his move, it finally gives the Gunners boss the lethal N0.9 he has been craving.

Gyokeres to miss out on dream shirt number

Meanwhile, Gyokeres is set for some disappointment when he officially signs on the dotted line, with the number he wore during his prolific spell at Sporting unavailable.

Gyokeres has worn the No.9 shirt since he joined Sporting from Coventry in 2023. That number at Arsenal belongs to Gabriel Jesus, who until a long-term injury was linked with a move away this summer.

During his two full seasons with the Sky Blues, Gyokeres wore the No.17 shirt. That’s currently taken by Oleksandr Zinchenko, who’s also been tipped to leave north London.

Interestingly, though, the No.10 shirt – likely his second-choice, according to the Daily Mirror – is vacant.

Emile Smith Rowe’s departure last summer gives the 27-year-old the chance to inherit a prestigious shirt number worn by the likes of Paul Merson, Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil.

Gyokeres only wore No.10 at youth level, going on to sport 12, 14, 42 and 9 in first-team football. Other notable vacant numbers at Arsenal include 25, 26, 34 and 35, as the announcement of the Swede’s signing edges closer.

