Manchester United winger Antony, who is on Atletico Madrid and Real Betis's radar

Manchester United winger Antony could end up playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs and in the Champions League next season, according to a report, while Erik ten Hag has responded when asked if he would like to sign him for Bayer Leverkusen.

While Man Utd are keen on signing new players in the summer transfer window and building a squad in manager Ruben Amorim’s image, the Red Devils are also trying to get rid of unwanted players. Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof have already left Old Trafford for good, while Marcus Rashford is on his way to Barcelona on a loan deal.

Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho all have told Man Utd that ‘they wish to leave’, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, who also reported earlier this month that Antony has made it clear to the Red Devils that he does not fancy playing again for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old Brazil international winger has been a huge disappointment at Man Utd since his £86million transfer from Ajax in 2022.

Signed by then-manager Ten Hag, Antony scored 12 goals and gave five assists in 96 appearances for the Red Devils before he joined Real Betis on loan in the January transfer window.

Antony was a star at Betis, with the winger scoring nine goals and giving five assists in 26 matches in all competitions.

According to The i Paper, Betis are keen on making Antony’s loan deal permanent and are trying to raise funds.

Man Utd are ready to make a massive loss on Antony and are willing to sell the winger for just £30million to Betis, who lost the final of the UEFA Conference League to Chelsea last season and finished sixth in LaLiga.

The i Paper has revealed that Atletico Madrid are now ‘emerging as favourites to sign Antony’ in the summer transfer window.

Atletico are one of the biggest clubs in Spain and consistently play in the Champions League.

Under Diego Simeone last season, Atletico finished third in LaLiga and reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag responds to signing Antony from Man Utd

It was Ten Hag who signed Antony for Man Utd, having also worked with the Brazilian winger at Ajax.

The Dutchman is now in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, having replaced Xabi Alonso as the German club’s manager earlier this summer.

Ten Hag was recently asked about signing Antony for the third time in his managerial career.

The Bayer boss told Bild: “He has great quality. I signed him twice. He was like a son to me, he still is a son to me.

“We’re not interested in him at the moment, but we’ll see what happens in the future.”

