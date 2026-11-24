Latest reports suggest members of the Glazer family are ‘split’ on whether to sell Manchester United, while the deal to bring Sir Jim Ratcliffe on board is also viewed as a ‘mistake’ by some.

The arrival of Ratcliffe in 2024 as a minority shareholder who took over the football operations side of things at Old Trafford did take some heat off the unpopular Glazers at the time.

However, many Man Utd fans were more in favour of a complete takeover of the club, although Ratcliffe coming on board as a boyhood United fan was seen as a positive step forward.

The INEOS owner has become increasingly unpopular over the past couple of years, however, largely due to his cost-cutting measures, alongside how he has treated fans, staff and club legends.

Old Trafford supporters are also angry at Ratcliffe and the Glazer family’s handling of on-field matters, as they currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone.

Mauricio Pochettino has been brought in to try and arrest the club’s alarming slide, having replaced Michael Carrick after he guided United to a third-placed finish last season.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation of a takeover at United being back on the table, although a fresh report from The Daily Mail claims the Glazer family are ‘split’ on whether they should sell or not.

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Glazer family undecided over Man Utd sale

There is said to be a ‘renewed discussion among several of the siblings about selling off some, or all, of their shareholding’.

Joel, Avram and Bryan Glazer are reportedly ‘thought to relish owning United’, though ‘the interest in United of Kevin, Ed and Darcie is far less certain, even though all six sit on the United board and Darcie holds the second largest share at 9.71 per cent’.

It is also explained that there is ‘regret’ within the Glazer family over the ‘mistake’ of selling to Ratcliffe, while they also rue the exit of key man Richard Arnold.

The report read: ‘Most of the siblings consider selling a minority share to Sir Jim Ratcliffe to have been a mistake, according to a source with a social connection to the Glazers.

‘Though there is not a sense of how the family feel about individual Ratcliffe appointees, they are thought to rue the departure of Richard Arnold – former United commercial director and chief executive, whose part working on dozens of commercial deals saw him oversee around £4billion of revenue.

‘The Glazers have been ‘surprised’ at the loss of other influential senior staff, according to the source. Arnold saw the writing on the wall before Ratcliffe and Ineos arrived.

‘He personally negotiated his own exit with the Glazers. But they were then unable to prevent other departures which have been detrimental to the club, according to sources with no Glazer connection who have worked with United.’

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