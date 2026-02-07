Three Prem sides want Michael Carrick if Man Utd appoint different permanent manager

Manchester United now face a new wrinkle in the conundrum over whether to appoint Michael Carrick as their permanent manager after a report named the three Premier League sides who’ll gladly hire the 44-year-old in the summer.

Carrick agreed to become Man Utd’s interim manager for the remainder of the season, though unlike Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he did NOT request any sort of guarantees he be hired outright.

Sky Sports previously revealed Solskjaer shot himself in the foot when insisting a clause be inserted that stipulated he get the job on a permanent basis if he guided Man Utd into next year’s Champions League.

Carrick was much more tactful in his negotiations with the club, and since getting the nod, has incredibly won four from four so far, including victories over Arsenal and Manchester City.

The pressure to give Carrick the role is already intensifying, and will ramp up with each successive win. If and when the winning streak stops, the pressure will still be immense if Man Utd do qualify for the UCL. As it was last year, fifth spot is on course to be good enough for a place.

And according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Carrick’s winning streak is giving Man Utd a problem they probably wouldn’t have anticipated.

“He’s obviously building a strong case to maybe have that interim spell turned into a permanent manager’s job come the summer with Manchester United. I don’t think United are rushing into anything just yet,” said O’Rourke.

“But look, if there’s a Premier League club looking for a new manager there, and if Michael Carrack is available, he’s showing he knows how to get wins in the Premier League.

“If he gets Man United back in the Champions League, he’s going to be a hot commodity for a lot of clubs.

“He’s proved that he can do it in the Premier League as well and obviously managing a club like Manchester United shows that he can handle the pressure as well.

“So I’m sure any Premier League club who’s looking for a new manager, if Michael Carrick is available, he’ll be on the list.”

The journalist then went on to name three Premier League sides who’ll be ‘watching Carrick’s progress closely’ – Crystal Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth.

Palace are certain to be in the market for a new manager in the summer, with Oliver Glasner’s contract up and the Austrian refusing to pen fresh terms.

Ironically, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth have been linked with taking the Man Utd job. Both have been mentioned alongside Tottenham too in the event Thomas Frank is given his notice.

Of course, neither Fulham or Bournemouth would dispense with their current managers to hire Carrick. But if Silva or Iraola are poached by bigger clubs, that’s when Carrick will enter the equation.

