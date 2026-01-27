INEOS ready to overrule Michael Carrick on major Man Utd deal as jaw-dropping Cole Palmer signing ignites

INEOS could reportedly overrule caretaker boss Michael Carrick’s desire to keep a key Manchester United star around beyond the summer, while a sensational move to bring Cole Palmer to the red half of Manchester is now building up a serious head of steam.

Carrick has made an incredible start to life as interim manager, engineering wins over Manchester City and then Arsenal, although there are no guarantees that he will be handed the permanent reins come the summer as the Red Devils continue to weigh up all their options.

That being said, Carrick’s opinion on his current first-team squad is still valued, although he won’t be happy with INEOS’ thinking when it comes to one veteran Man Utd star.

Carrick facing INEOS battle

Long-serving centre-back Harry Maguire’s contract is set to expire in the summer, leaving Old Trafford bosses with a big decision to make.

The 32-year-old returned from injury to start both games against City and Arsenal alongside Lisandro Martinez, producing two excellent performances to remind everyone that he still has a role to play at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes hailed Maguire’s ‘unbelievable’ transformation after the victory at The Emirates, but with United now just a matter of months away from losing him on a free, the debate is raging as to what United do next.

Our very own Fraser Fletcher reported recently how INEOS could wield the axe on a player who has largely been a consistent performer during his seven years at the club.

And now the Daily Mail states that while Carrick is a big fan of Maguire and wants him to stay at the club, senior United figures are keen for the likes of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to be playing more next season instead.

With that in mind, there is every chance that INEOS could lean towards allowing Maguire to leave in the summer, especially given that Yoro and Heaven were both signed by the new recruitment team at Old Trafford.

At 20 and 19 years old respectively, the duo are currently behind the much more experienced Maguire and Martinez in the centre-back pecking order at Old Trafford, while the return of Matthijs de Ligt could make things worse for the pair.

To that end, allowing Maguire to walk away for a decent payday is a route INEOS are now being expected to take, in order to see the fruits of their labour with the likes of Yoro and Heaven.

Record-busting Palmer swoop

Our sources can reveal that Manchester United are weighing up a record-shattering move for Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer, who holds genuine interest in a return to the north-west of England.

We understand that Red Devils chiefs view the 23-year-old England international as a dream target to inject creativity and goal threat into their squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, especially given that Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future is in doubt despite ongoing contract talks.

However, bringing Palmer back to the red half of Manchester will come at quite the cost, with a British record fee exceeding £150million (€172m / $206m) very likely.

While Palmer is tied down to a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033, the recent exit of Enzo Maresca, with whom the Blues star was very close, plus doubts from the player over the trajectory of the current project in west London, is what gives United hope they could strike a huge deal.

A move to Old Trafford would reunite Palmer with his roots and fulfil a childhood dream, having supported United growing up.

This will certainly be one to watch ahead of the upcoming summer window.

More Man Utd news: Bundesliga gem identified; Everton winger swoop; Zirkzee exit latest

Manchester United have identified Bundesliga gem Johan Manzambi as their new midfield target, according to a report, which has also noted the competition that the Red Devils will face from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United and has revealed the transfer fee that INEOS needs to pay.

Manzambi is described as ‘the ultimate box-to-box hybrid’, with scouts also dubbing the the 20-year-old as a ‘Modern-Day Gladiator’.

A summer move is reportedly being lined up, with the report from SportsBoom claiming that United view the Freiburg star as ‘a cheaper alternative’ to Wharton and Baleba, although a separate report claims that the Red Devils are still confident of securing the signing of the latter.

Manzambi will still come cheap, however, with the report detailing how much Freiburg are set to demand for his services.

Meanwhile, United are expected to place Everton’s dazzling winger Iliman Ndiaye on their transfer shortlist for the summer, though it could take a mammoth fee to lure him from Merseyside and with the Toffees’ stance on his future coming to light.

Also, Joshua Zirkzee’s camp remains hopeful that a move away from United could still materialise before the window closes after sources revealed interest in the star from both Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur – though Michael Carrick’s stance could yet thwart both sides’ plans.

