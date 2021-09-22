Arsenal adventure over for star as report identifies exciting next club

Alexandre Lacazette’s time as an Arsenal player is drawing to a close and the player is set to agree a free-transfer move overseas in a matter of weeks, claim reports in France.

A club-record signing in 2017, Lacazette is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal tried to sell him in the summer but their efforts were to no avail. Now, they appear likely to lose their £46.5m investment for nothing. Although he hasn’t always met expectations on the pitch, it would be a major financial blow.

And with talks over a possible extension grinding to a halt, the Frenchman now appears certain to move on next summer.

Indeed, as per Le10 Sport, the 30-year-old is now ‘heading towards the end of an adventure’ at Emirates Stadium. And with the striker seemingly down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, interest in the player is now gathering pace.

And it seems it’s a familiar face in Atletico Madrid, who are leading that charge. Their interest in Lacazette is well-documented, with Diego Simeone having tracked him for some time.

As per the article, they tried to prise him away from Lyon back in 2017 prior to his move to Arsenal. And he’s also been linked with them at various times since.

However, with the player now able to sign a pre-contract with Atletico from January 1, the French outlet now claims he’s become Simeone’s No 1 target.

Furthermore, they state Los Rojiblancos have kept an ‘open dialogue’ with the player’s agent over the last 12 months. And with the LaLiga title holders making it clear their wish to sign him, they are not expected to be opposed in the race to sign him.

Arsenal could try and sell Lacazette for a reduced fee in the January window. That would ensure they at least don’t miss out on a fee entirely.

However, it’s understood Atletico would prefer to wait until the summer and to sign the 16-times capped France striker on a free.

Marseille coach talks up immense belief in Arsenal loanee

Meanwhile, Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli has an immense belief that William Saliba will be a huge star of French football.

Saliba, who is currently on loan at Sampaoli’s side, has impressed him massively since joining from Arsenal. Indeed, his manager appears extremely happy to be able to land the Arsenal man on loan for the season.

“He’s a top player at his position. We were lucky to get him on loan, it wasn’t simple,” he was quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

Sampaoli is clearly excited by the prospects of the 20-year-old. And he believes his attributes could make him a massive star.

“He’s great at marking, but good bringing the ball out too,” he said.

“He’s a future great of French football, he’s very good at starting plays.”

