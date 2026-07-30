Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted he “laughed his head off” when hearing about the Michael Olise to Real Madrid transfer rumours.

The 24-year-old swapped Crystal Palace for Bayern in a fee around £51m back in the summer of 2024, and so far, he has proven to be an excellent acquisition.

The winger has become one of Bayern’s most potent threats, evidenced by his remarkable 53 goal contributions in 52 matches in all competitions last season.

The former Reading man has become an important part of France’s starting XI, with Olise then attracting interest from Spanish giants Madrid over the summer.

In the end, Los Blancos moved for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, while it seems the France international will stay at Bayern for another season.

Incidentally, Olise is not the only Bayern player in demand. As teammate Harry Kane enters the last year of his contract, speculation has mounted that he could return to former club Tottenham or secure an eye-catching move to Barcelona.

The England captain has been prolific for the German giants since signing in 2023, and with veteran striker Robert Lewandowski leaving Barcelona earlier this summer, the Blaugrana could do with a new No 9.

Moreover, Bayern winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has poured cold water on such speculation.

He said on the Colombian international, “We’d be stupid, wouldn’t we? We have such a fantastic squad, honestly. Let’s just get the season underway and start scoring some goals.”

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Bayern Munich ‘won’t sell’ any of lethal attack

Now, former Bayern president Hoeness has gone a little further by ruling out exits for Kane, Olise, and Diaz.

He said, via IMiaSanMia, “I laughed my head off. He still has three years on his contract, so for me that’s not a topic at all. The Emperor of China could come to us and we still wouldn’t talk to him [about Olise].

“The same goes for Luis Díaz. We have the best attacking trio in the world with Olise, Díaz and Kane. We wouldn’t think about selling any of them.”

Hoeness was also asked about Kane’s contract situation. The 33-year-old is reportedly in line for a new deal until 2028 or 2029, which may bring the curtain down on his career.

And while the ex-Bayern striker hasn’t chatted to Kane about a new deal, he can’t see him leaving any time soon.

He added, “I haven’t spoken directly with Harry about that, but I hear he’s very happy in Munich. We’re very happy with him too, and there’s really no reason for him to leave next year. He’s a role model in every respect. Not just as a goalscorer, as a player on the pitch, but also as a person.”

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