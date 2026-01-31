Austrian striker ready to join Celtic NOW after ‘discussions’ – he’s ‘waiting for the green light’

Celtic could be about to complete a deal for a Bundesliga striker, with two reliable sources revealing that Martin O’Neill’s side are in talks to sign Junior Adamu from Freiburg in the final days of the winter transfer window.

The Hoops have made two major signings so far in this window, with Julian Araujo joining Celtic from Bournemouth on a loan deal and Tomas Cvancara moving from Borussia Moenchengladbach, also on loan.

Celtic interim-manager Martin O’Neill has also decided to cut short Stephen Welsh’s loan spell at Motherwell early and bring him back to Celtic Park due to injury problems defensively.

It now seems that Celtic are about to make another major signing before the window closes next Monday.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are trying to complete a loan deal for Freiburg striker Junior Adamu before transfer deadline day.

‘Discussions’ have taken place over a loan deal for the Austria international forward.

Adamu is reported to be ready to leave Freiburg for Celtic and is ‘waiting for the green light to travel to the UK’, according to the report.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has added that there are two other teams “pushing” for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 8:17pm on January 31: “EXCL | Celtic are exploring a loan deal for Junior #Adamu.

“24 y/o versatile striker from SC Freiburg is one to watch until Deadline Day. Three teams are pushing for Adamu. #CelticFC, very concrete.”

Adamu has been on the books of Freiburg since the summer of 2023.

The Austria international striker has scored seven goals and given four assists in 67 appearances for the German club so far in his career.

Adamu has found the back of the net twice and has provided one assist in 18 appearances for Freiburg this season.

