Ibrahima Konate’s future at Liverpool hangs in the balance as Bayern Munich and Juventus circle the 26-year-old French defender, whose contract expires next summer – although TEAMtalk can reveal how Juve are trying to edge the race.

Sources close to the player confirm he is “open to options” and a fresh challenge, provided the package aligns with his ambitions—intensifying pressure on Anfield chiefs to secure an extension or risk losing him for nothing.

Konate, a colossus since his £36million move from RB Leipzig in 2021, has formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk when fit. Yet persistent injury concerns – missing 18 games last term alone – have cast doubt over his long-term reliability at Liverpool.

Bayern see him as the ideal addition to their defensive options, and Vincent Kompany has said yes to the move. Juventus, meanwhile, are desperate to bolster their backline under Luciano Spalletti, viewing Konaté’s aerial dominance and ball-playing ability as perfect for Serie A’s tactical chess.

Liverpool remain proactive, though. Sources reveal the club intends to open talks over a “short extension” – likely 12 to 18 months – to protect his value and buy time for succession planning.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is keen to avoid a repeat of the Joel Matip scenario, where a key centre-back departed for free. However, sources are pragmatic.

“Ibou loves Liverpool, but he wants guarantees—minutes, trophies, and a project,” one insider said. “If the right deal comes, he’ll listen.”

Juventus offer immediate starting spot

Bayern’s financial muscle and Champions League pedigree make them frontrunners, although Juventus could tempt Konate with immediate starting status – something that would not necessarily be guaranteed in Bavaria.

PSG have also registered quiet interest, though Konate, who Kylian Mbappe wants to see Real Madrid sign, prefers a league where physicality reigns.

With just weeks until he can sign a pre-contract with a club from abroad, January bids – potentially £40-50 million – could force Liverpool’s hand.

As Arne Slot’s side chase silverware, losing Konate mid-season would be a blow, despite critics of his form. Retain him, and Liverpool maintain defensive depth; let him go, and the rebuild accelerates – albeit at a cost.

