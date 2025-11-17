Game over for Chelsea as Real Madrid ‘include’ penalty clause in Endrick Lyon loan deal

Real Madrid striker Endrick, who has been linked with Chelsea

Chelsea will have to move on from Endrick and find a different striker to bring to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window, with a very reliable source revealing how close Real Madrid are to agreeing a loan deal with Lyon for the Brazil international.

With Madrid manager Xabi Alonso consistently overlooking Endrick, the future of the striker has come under huge scrutiny. The 19-year-old has played just 11 minutes in LaLiga all season, and that is simply not enough for a player who has aspirations of being in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has long reported Lyon’s interest in a loan deal with Real Madrid for Endrick, but there have been rumours that Chelsea, too, want the Brazil international striker.

The Chelsea Chronicle was the first to report that Chelsea are keen on Endrick, with Spanish news outlet Cadena SER subsequently claiming that last season’s Conference League winners have ‘enquired’ about the teenager.

It was always unlikely that Endrick would have fancied a move to Chelsea, given that manager Enzo Maresca has three strikers already in his squad – Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu.

The Athletic has now reported that ‘talks’ between Madrid and Lyon over a loan deal for Endrick are at an ‘advanced’ stage.

The esteemed publication’s Real Madrid correspondent, Mario Cortegana, has reported that Los Blancos are ‘expected to pay part of the striker’s remaining salary for the season’.

‘According to a source involved with negotiations, the agreement will include a clause whereby Lyon will have to pay Madrid a fee if Endrick does not start a specific number of games for the Ligue 1 side’, adds the report.

The Athletic has noted that ‘there is disappointment’ at Madrid over ‘Endrick’s lack of opportunities this season’.

While the loan deal is expected to go through in December, nothing has been signed just yet, in case Endrick suffers any injuries or there are changes in the coming weeks.

Why Endrick staying at Real Madrid is a ‘problem’

That Endrick is close to joining Lyon on a loan deal will please Dunga, with the Brazilian legend of the opinion that the striker needs to play regularly.

Dunga told Marca when asked about Endrick’s lack of playing time at Madrid: “It’s a big problem. When a player is young, he needs to play.

“The only way to improve is by playing, not by training. It’s a matter of simple math.

“If Endrick doesn’t play in the three games of the week, he loses four or five hours of competitive experience. And that’s no way for a young player to improve.

“A week like that is a lot for a young player. For a seasoned player, it doesn’t matter so much, but for a young player, it’s devastating.

“It’s like an airplane pilot. They need to get a lot of flight time to become mature.

“That’s what’s happening with Endrick. To improve, he needs to play more.”

