Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has questioned the wisdom of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid over the summer, claiming the transfer was ‘not the right thing for anyone’ and with the player continuing to fall foul of the brutal Spanish media.

The 27-year-old full-back ended one of the longest-running transfer sagas in living memory last May when he confirmed he would be leaving Anfield to join Real Madrid as a free agent. However, his decision to wind down his contract and leave Liverpool without a fee left a bitter taste in many supporters’ mouths, who were left angry at his treatment of his boyhood club.

Since ditching Merseyside for Madrid, though, Alexander-Arnold has not been able to find his consistent best and, after an injury-hit spell so far that has limited him to just 16 appearances to date, the Spanish press has mercilessly trolled the player as a ‘rabbit blinded by the headlights’.

Now Gerrard has also had his say on the move, and having questioned the player’s decision to abandon Anfield for the bright lights of Spain, also feels Liverpool are badly missing his unpredictability from right-back.

“I’m gutted he’s left. I think we miss him,” Gerrard told The Smith Brothers’ podcast. “I think we’ve become a little bit predictable going side to side and we’re not really opening teams up where it’s one pass or one bit of magic and teams were petrified when he was on the ball.”

Gerrard added: “So, if I had it my way from a fan’s point of view, and also I’ve said it before, I’m not sure it was the right thing for him.”

Alexander-Arnold unlikely to have any regrets

Having elevated his salary from £150,000 a week at Anfield to around £312,000 a week and having joined the one club who are almost guaranteed to win trophies on a regular basis, it is unlikely that the 33-times capped England star has any regrets over the move.

However, he will need to up his game over the second half of the season to keep the critics from his door, where in his 16 appearances he has just three assists so far, two of which came in last summer’s Club World Cup in the United States.

Despite those struggles and repeated digs from the Spanish media, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is still expecting the player to come good and has backed him to overcome his problematic start at the Bernabeu.

“Trent is a top player, and we need him,” Alonso said last month.

“It’s his first year, and this adjustment period is normal. He’s also demanding of himself, and we have to support him through this significant change.”

In his absence, Liverpool have struggled to find a consistent replacement at right-back.

Jeremie Frimpong, signed in the days that followed Alexander-Arnold’s departure, was soon injured. Now back in the groove and producing a wonderful assist against Wolves on Saturday, fans will be hoping that the game acts as the spur for bigger and better things for the Dutchman.

Conor Bradley has done well in patches in his absence, but his form dipped just as Mo Salah’s was, and the Egyptian’s refusal to track back often left the Northern Irishman exposed.

Dominik Szoboszlai has also filled in there too, and while not naturally a defender, the Hungarian has not let anyone down. However, as arguably Liverpool’s most consistent player this season, it is evidently clear his best work is done higher up the field and in an advanced midfield role.

