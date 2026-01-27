Nottingham Forest transfer U-turn urged as Newcastle ‘plotting swoop’

Clinton Morrison has underlined two reasons why Jean-Philippe Mateta should not join Nottingham Forest from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, as Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe learns the transfer fee needs to sign the striker.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 26 that Mateta has already agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest. Talks between the Palace striker’s representatives and Forest took place last weekend, with the France international ready to swap Selhurst Park for the City Ground.

Palace are eight points above the Premier League bottom three at the moment, while Forest are three points behind them in 17th place.

It would be a strange move for Mateta, especially as he wants to be part of the France squad for the World Cup finals in the summer of 2026.

Former Palace forward Clinton Morrison has urged Mateta to reconsider his desire to join Sean Dyche’s Forest and has outlined two reasons why he should stay at Palace.

Morrison told Sky Sports: “I like Nottingham Forest as a football club. But what makes this strange for me is Mateta says he wants to play Champions League football.

“Forest are not playing Champions League football as they won’t win the Europa League this season.

“Another thing is: will he go to Forest and play straight away? Igor Jesus is a great striker, and he would be battling with him.

“Chris Wood is injured at the moment, then you have Mateta coming in, and Taiwo Awoniyi scored at the weekend.

“With Lorenzo Lucca on loan from Napoli, you have four strikers there. They only play one up front.

“At Palace, he’s the main striker, the only striker there. Why not stay there and try and get into the France World Cup squad?

“Get your form back – because his form has not been good – and Didier Deschamps will pick you in the France squad for the World Cup and you’re living everyone’s dream and your dream. Then get your move in the summer.

“I understand he’s at an age where you have to strike while you’re hot, but to move to a club lower than Crystal Palace doesn’t make sense to me.”

Newcastle United need to act NOW for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that Forest’s bid for Mateta is £35million (€40.3m, $48m)

While Palace are willing to sell the 28-year-old Frenchman before the January transfer window closes, last season’s FA Cup winners want £40m (€46.1m, $54.8m).

The Eagles also want to make sure that they have a replacement for Mateta lined up before selling him.

Over the weekend, Newcastle United’s name was mentioned in regard to a move for Mateta.

Sports Boom reported on January 23 that Newcastle are on the hunt for a striker and are ‘plotting a swoop’ for Mateta.

While Nick Woltemade has done well for Newcastle this season with nine goals and four assists in 32 appearances, Yoane Wissa has had injury problems and William Osula is only 22.

Newcastle are aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the second season in a row.

Eddie Howe’s side are only five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League table at the moment.

A striker like Mateta, who has proven himself in the Premier League, would help Newcastle score more goals and improve their chances of finishing in the top four.

Newcastle have scored only 32 goals in 23 Premier League matches so far this season.

While eight goals in 23 league matches this season are underwhelming for Mateta, one should note that the striker found the back of the net 14 times in the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign and 16 times in the English top flight in 2023/24.

Mateta wants to leave Palace and wants to play in the Champions League.

Newcastle are playing in Europe’s premier club competition this season, with the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), having grand plans to make them regulars in the competition.

A move to Newcastle would suit both the Magpies and Mateta.

