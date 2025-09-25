Manchester United are expected to bid for a former target in January

Manchester United reportedly remain ‘big admirers’ of a Premier League centre-back who they have tried to sign previously, and an insider has revealed a £60million bid is coming in January.

United have spent time in some of the last few transfer windows attempting to shore up their defence. In Erik ten Hag’s final window as manager, he signed Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui.

In Ruben Amorim’s first window, he landed Patrick Dorgu, and then added young left-back Diego Leon in the summer.

But United remain interested in adding more reinforcements to their back line.

Insider Mark Brus has told The Daily Briefing that a new centre-back is on the agenda at Old Trafford, and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is coming up a lot.

United are said to remain ‘big admirers’ of the defender after attempting to land him in 2024, with their highest offer of £50million turned down by the Toffees.

But with the Red Devils believed to be back in the mix, it’s reported they are expected to be coming with a £60million offer in January.

Reports have previously suggested Branthwaite now has a £70million release clause.

Alongside them, Liverpool are also interested in signing Branthwaite from rivals Everton.

Do United need Branthwaite?

The report also suggests that interest in Branthwaite is relevant to the contract situation of Harry Maguire, who will leave in the summer if he doesn’t pen a new deal – and it’s not clear if he’s going to do that.

But if one centre-back leaves, there are still another five in the squad at Old Trafford, plus Luke Shaw and Mazraoui who are wide defenders capable of playing in the middle.

With that said, United have conceded eight goals in the Premier League so far this season – only four sides have a worse defensive record.

Everton have conceded just five goals and with Branthwaite injured currently, they could be even more solid when he’s back.

For United, there is no guarantee that the centre-back would shore up their defence when he’s back, and Rio Ferdinand feels they already have a better young defender in their ranks.

In a winner-stays-on ranking video, he was asked to choose between Branthwaite and United defender Yoro – he chose the Red Devil.

United could see the pairing as better together, though. Whether the signing is made remains to be seen, but there’s certainly a question over whether it’s needed.

Man Utd round-up: Gallagher move possible

A Premier League return is certainly on the cards for Conor Gallagher if Atletico Madrid choose to let him go, per TEAMtalk sources, and that could bode well for United, who have him in their sights.

Meanwhile, a player who is currently on trial at United, Mouhamed Dabo, is said to be ‘very close’ to signing with the club.

In terms of outgoings, United could reportedly ignore their option to extend Jadon Sancho’s contract for a season and let the current Aston Villa loanee go for free.

And Alan Shearer has warned Marcus Rashford that a lack of professionalism could hurt his future, amid a loan with Barcelona.

