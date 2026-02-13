Sensational Man Utd reunion ON as Tottenham spy huge manager hijack

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford, with his colossal price tag having already been revealed, while Tottenham Hotspur are planning a cheeky manager move.

McTominay ended his long association with Man Utd in August 2024 when he joined Napoli for £25million. That was despite the fact the midfielder had just enjoyed his best-ever season for United, having popped up with several crucial goals to help save then manager Erik ten Hag’s job.

McTominay has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in Italy, having been named Serie A’s MVP when Napoli won the Scudetto last season.

McTominay’s dominant performances for Napoli have left a big impression on numerous Premier League clubs, including United…

McTominay to Man Utd latest

United ‘dream’ of reuniting with the Scotland international and are ‘leading the way’ for a potential summer deal, according to Italian source Tuttomercatoweb.

While McTominay is ‘happy in Naples’, he is eager to return to United in the near future and prove his doubters wrong.

The report includes comments from Napoli chief Leonardo Giammarioli, who admitted earlier this month he is ‘worried’ about the club losing their star midfielder.

Giammarioli said McTominay could leave if a huge bid comes in this summer, having compared the situation to Nick Woltemade’s Stuttgart exit.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed on November 20 that United and Arsenal are exploring shock moves for McTominay, with Tottenham Hotspur also showing interest.

Our sources confirm that McTominay is keen on coming back to England, but only for ‘the right project’.

We understand it will take an ‘astronomical’ offer to prise the 29-year-old away from Napoli, with a minimum valuation of €80m (£70m / $95m) having been set.

McTominay is certainly an intriguing option on United’s shortlist as they map out their midfield rebuild. Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are all on United’s radar, too.

Carrick battle begins

United have been hugely impressed by how Michael Carrick has handled being interim boss, but they are not alone…

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has revealed that Carrick is under serious consideration for the permanent Tottenham Hotspur manager’s job, too.

The former midfielder, who played for both United and Tottenham, was considered by the north London club before the arrival of Thomas Frank last summer.

Carrick’s record at United, and his quick adaptation to Premier League management, has seen him remain firmly on Spurs’ radar.

Spurs have agreed to make Igor Tudor their interim manager, but Carrick is in the frame to succeed from him this summer.

Any Spurs move will depend on whether United make the 44-year-old their own permanent manager. Our sources state that United are ‘loving his style, demeanour and attitude’, though they are also analysing other options.

Double scouting mission

The Red Devils will send club representatives to watch Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco and Juventus’ Pierre Kalulu in the Derby d’Italia this weekend, according to Tuttosport.

United have been impressed by Kalulu’s versatility as he has operated as a centre-half, right-back and right wing-back this season.

Dimarco, meanwhile, has been in thrilling form at left wing-back for Inter. He has managed six goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances, impressing both United and Arsenal recruitment chiefs.

Dimarco might be easier to sign than Kalulu due to his contract situation, too. Inter are aiming to tie the Italian down to fresh terms, but his current deal expires in June 2027.

This update comes after Tuttosport reported on Wednesday that United ‘dream’ of making Dimarco their new left-back.

Ratcliffe criticised

England rugby captain Maro Itoje has responded to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s controversial comments about immigration in the UK.

“I disagree with the terminology and sentiments of what he said,” Itoje told the BBC (via our friends at Planet Rugby). “I do not believe that Great Britain has been colonised by immigrants. I think that’s inaccurate and the wrong thing to say.

“I sit before you as a man who was born in north London, a very proud Londoner, very proud to have this English identity, very proud to play for England and to captain England.

“It’s one of my greatest accomplishments and, regardless of what I do for the rest of my life, this will be up there with one of the best things that has ever happened to me.

“But I’m also of Nigerian descent, and I’m equally as proud of that heritage as well.

“I just think it was very clumsy wording and the figures he was talking about were factually inaccurate as well.

“I have read that he has apologised for his comments, and I think it is admirable when people realise they’ve messed up and apologise. So, I commend him for doing that.”