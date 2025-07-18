Liverpool stunned as Arsenal HIJACK striker signing with ‘race won’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal have successfully hijacked a Liverpool move for a striker, with a deal ‘agreed’ and the ‘documents being prepared’.

Arsenal and Liverpool went toe-to-toe in the Premier League last season and their rivalry has spilled into the transfer market too. The Gunners successfully signed Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target from last summer, Martin Zubimendi, and both sides are splashing the cash to greatly improve their starting elevens.

The Gunners are closing in on reaching a full agreement to sign Viktor Gyokeres who’ll spearhead Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The Reds, meanwhile, will field a new starting striker of their own and the signs all point towards Hugo Ekitike.

ICYMI: Liverpool in talks to sign €90m superstar AFTER Hugo Ekitike

However, both clubs are also keeping one eye on the future and news broke on Thursday of Liverpool and Arsenal converging on Salford City striker, Will Wright.

The 17-year-old is the most highly regarded prospect at the club and has made a huge impression in pre-season, scoring four goals in three appearances for the senior side so far.

Both The Sun and Ben Jacobs confirmed Liverpool tabled a bid for the talented teen, believed to be worth £200,000 inclusive of add-ons.

The Reds were described as being in ‘advanced’ talks but before sealing a deal, Arsenal pounced.

Arsenal are understood to have blown Liverpool’s offer away with a bid totalling £500,000. Manchester City and Burnley also explored a move but were cast aside by the Gunners.

According to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now agreed Wright’s transfer and beaten Liverpool to the youngster’s signature.

“Arsenal have agreed deal to sign 17 year old talented striker Will Wright, documents being prepared,” wrote Romano.

“Arsenal won the race despite interest from several clubs.”

Will Wright (17), subject of an offer from Arsenal according to reports, has scored over 40 goals for Salford City’s youth & reserve sides, as well as making a handful of first-team appearances last season. ⚽️ 🎥 @SalfordCityFC pic.twitter.com/dbxqfvwbYl — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 16, 2025

Latest Arsenal & Liverpool news – Eze hijack? / ‘Astronomical’ Reds offer and more…

🔴⚪️ Eberechi Eze hopes SWELL for Chelsea as sources reveal how Blues CAN beat Arsenal

🔴 Liverpool star to receive ‘astronomical’ offer after major Hugo Ekitike breakthrough – report

🔴⚪️ The stunning Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with two more big-money signings to follow Gyokeres

🔴 After Ekitike – Liverpool told they should be ‘all over’ huge deal for 23-cap England star