Medical TODAY with Tottenham to complete signing in problem position

Tottenham will wrap up a fully agreed signing in a problem position later today, though that might not be the only move made.

Tottenham are in desperate need of a lift right now and one way in which the club can engineer that boost is through the transfer market.

Left-back is proving a troublesome area for Thomas Frank so far, with Destiny Udogie not fully trusted. Ben Davies is now well into his thirties, while Djed Spence can provide cover, but is a right-back by trade.

Accordingly, Tottenham agreed a deal with Santos on Friday for the signing of Brazilian left-back, Souza.

The 19-year-old is costing €15m to sign, though Spurs did work their magic in negotiations after Santos originally set their stall out at €20m.

And according to the latest from trusted reporter Edu Burgos, Souza will fly into England today to complete his medical and finalise the move.

Taking to X, Burgos wrote: “Souza is traveling this Monday to England to undergo the medical exams and sign his contract.

“Santos and Tottenham have already reached a total agreement for the player. It was finalised [on Sunday afternoon].

“Five-year contract, until 2031. Santos will receive €15m, fixed and variables.”

Burgos’ claims were quickly backed up by Ben Jacobs who wrote on the same platform: “Souza will fly to England on Monday to complete his €15m move to Spurs. Five-year contract agreed.”

More left-back movement?

As mentioned, the left-back position is under scrutiny in north London right now and our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed on the uncertainty surrounding Udogie and his long-term future at the club.

Last week, Fletcher brought news of Tottenham taking a close look at Borussia Monchengladbach’s Luca Netz, who would be signed as well as Souza and not instead of.

Netz, 22, has been on Spurs’ radar for some time and is primed to become a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

However, Spurs are eager to accelerate the process and secure his services as early as this January transfer window.

Early conversations have happened, with Tottenham prepared to table a modest fee to pry him away from the German side mid-season.

In other news, Fabio Paratici – Tottenham’s co-sporting director – will leave the club at the end of the January window. Paratici is expected to return to Italy where he’ll join Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have told Mathys Tel that they currently have no plans to let him leave the club this month, though there are circumstances in which that could change, TEAMtalk understands, while a loan bid for a second Spurs star has also been rejected.

