Barcelona have announced Marcus Rashford as their latest signing and the forward has heaped praise on Lamine Yamal after joining from Manchester United, though there are already concerning reports about discontent in the dressing room.

Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan which includes an option to buy worth €30million (£26m / $35m). Reports on Rashford’s weekly wage vary, though Barca are understood to be paying him around £300,000 a week (€346k).

The LaLiga champions swooped for Rashford after failing to sign Athletic Club’s Nico Williams or Luis Diaz of Liverpool. He becomes the first men’s England international to represent Barca since Gary Lineker.

The 27-year-old will help out Raphinha at left wing while also providing cover and competition for Robert Lewandowski at centre-forward.

Rashford is hoping to join Barca permanently next summer after being told he has no future at United by head coach Ruben Amorim.

In his first interview with club media, Rashford said: “I’m very excited. It’s a club where people’s dreams come true, they win big prizes.

“What the club stands for means a lot for me. I feel like I’m at home and a big factor in my choice to come here is because it is a family place and a good place for good players to showcase their skills.

“Another factor is because the conversations I had with [Hansi Flick] were positive. What he did last season was terrific.

“To lead such a young team to a very successful season and come back to pre-season and still want to do more, it shows me everything I thought I knew about the club and it’s everything I wished.

“I’m eager to learn the Barcelona way.”

Rashford reserved special praise for Ballon d’Or contender Yamal, saying: “He is a very special talent, and for me, I feel definitely last season, he is one of the leading players in the world, if not the best.

“Everyone wants to play with the best, and there is a lot of talent in this squad. I am happy and eager to play with them on the pitch. Maybe I can help them, and for sure, they can help me. It is going to be exciting.”

DIVE DEEPER 👉 The revamped Barcelona attack with Marcus Rashford and where Man Utd loanee will fit in

Marcus Rashford ruffles feathers at Barcelona

Rashford trained with the Barca squad for the first time on Tuesday and has joined in time for their pre-season tour of Asia, though such fixtures have been thrown into doubt amid a contract disagreement with the promoters.

Despite Rashford’s excitement at making the switch, and his huge praise for Yamal, reports in the Catalan press claim some Barca players are unhappy about the move.

Yamal is allegedly angry that Barca gave up in their pursuit of Williams and settled for Rashford instead. Yamal is close friends with Williams and was desperate to play alongside him for both club and country.

Raphinha and Lewandowski are said to be concerned about their playing time now that Rashford has been brought in.

Lewandowski is particularly worried as he wants to ‘go out on a high’ during what is likely to be his final season at Barca. The striker is training intensely as he does not want to lose his starting place to Rashford.

There have been conflicting reports over where Rashford is likely to be used by Flick, on the left or through the middle. But the fact Barca also pursued Williams and Diaz suggests left wing was their priority position to bolster this summer.

Barca correspondent Pol Ballus has suggested on The Athletic FC Podcast that Rashford’s arrival could see Raphinha operate as a No 10 in the new campaign.

Rashford to Barcelona: Madrid respond; alternative target

Meanwhile, a report has revealed how Real Madrid reacted to Barca signing Rashford.

Separate reports claim the Blaugrana turned down the chance to sign a Dutch attacker while pursuing the United loanee.

Plus, you can find all of Barca’s completed summer transfers here.

QUIZ: Test yourself on Marcus Rashford!