Barcelona stars already comparing Marcus Rashford to Chelsea flop in scathing assessment – report

Members of the Barcelona squad are reportedly concerned Marcus Rashford could go down the same path as a Chelsea flop, with the Manchester United loanee still looking to impress his new team-mates.

Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan that includes a €30million (£26m) option to buy. Barca swooped for Rashford after missing out on fellow wingers Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

The transfer is viewed as something of a last chance saloon for Rashford, who needs to prove he can still thrive at the very highest level after several underwhelming years at Man Utd.

Rashford registered one goal and two assists in four pre-season matches for his new club. It went down to the wire, but Barca just managed to register the England forward in time for their LaLiga opener against Mallorca on Saturday.

The English forward replaced Ferran Torres in the 69th minute as Barca ran out 3-0 winners after Mallorca had two men sent off before half time.

The 27-year-old worked hard and completed 10 out of the 11 passes he attempted, though he did also look a little rusty.

According to Football365, who cite reports emerging from Spain, there are ‘alarm bells’ sounding in some sections of the Barca dressing room.

Some players ‘fear he could become the new Joao Felix’. The Portuguese was viewed as a ‘talented player’ by his Barca team-mates but ‘ended up leaving without making a mark due to his lack of commitment and consistency on the pitch’.

Felix became one of the most expensive players of all time when he joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a whopping £113m in July 2019.

The attacker spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Barca. While he managed 10 goals and six assists in 44 appearances, he ultimately did not do enough to convince Barca over a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old subsequently had spells at AC Milan and Chelsea, costing the Blues £42m in August 2024. But Felix has never lived up to his huge potential and is already plying his trade with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, despite the fact he is nowhere near the end of his career.

Rashford will be determined to prove his doubters wrong and make a big impact at Barca. He always dreamed of playing for the LaLiga giants in the event of leaving United and will be delighted to have secured such a move.

But some would argue Rashford has been extremely lucky to join Barca, considering the recent problems suffered by both him and United.

Marcus Rashford has ‘amazing agent’ – pundit

Indeed, ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman said recently: “It’s certainly important that he hits the ground running.

“I thought it was an incredible move for him, to be very honest.

“The last couple of seasons at Manchester United, the way Manchester United performed – for him to leave and go to arguably one of the most exciting teams in Europe, I thought: ‘He’s got an amazing agent.’

“Where’s he going to fit in? The answer is, I don’t know. Because Raphinha, Robert [Lewandowski] and Lamine [Yamal], they had the most incredible season.

“So you think that is set in stone. You’ve got Ferran [Torres] behind them. They’ve moved a couple of players out – if anything, when you look at Barcelona’s team, they need a couple of more defenders… but they go and bring in yet another forward. So we’ll wait and see.”

McManaman added: “I hope he’s a huge success, and I hope he does play. Because it will benefit everybody if he does play.”

