Yet another expensive signing is now on course to leave Manchester United in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano naming the latest who already has clubs queueing up.

There have been no shortage of mistakes in the transfer market in recent years at Old Trafford. But under INEOS, Man Utd appear to be showing more of a ruthless streak and FIVE big-money stars are on the way out.

Andre Onana’s hopes of getting a shot at Senne Lammens for the starting spot next season are already over. Once his loan at Trabzonspor concludes, United will immediately explore sale opportunities.

Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are leaving via free agency, while Rasmus Hojlund will join Napoli outright. The Dane’s loan deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth €44m which Napoli will take up.

That’s £262.2m (add-ons included) worth of talent, and according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Manuel Ugarte is heading for the exit door too.

Reporting on YouTube, Romano revealed the 24-year-old – who cost £50.7m when signed from PSG two years ago – will assess his exit opportunities in the summer.

Furthermore, the trusted journalist confirmed there is already ‘movement’ from potential buyers for the Uruguayan destroyer.

“Casemiro is leaving on a free, but around Ugarte, there is already some movement about some clubs interested,” declared Romano.

“There are clubs in Italy considering the possibility to go for Ugarte, so there is interest from Italy.

“In the January window, Galatasaray were interested, but then nothing really concrete, nothing really advanced, and so all parties decided not to proceed.

“But Ugarte in the summer could assess options and leave eventually Manchester United.”

With Casemiro and potentially Ugarte both leaving, and Bruno Fernandes now back to his best in a more advanced role, United will splash the cash on multiple new midfielders at season’s end.

The club’s three main targets in the position are Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson. It is not beyond the realms of possibility United land two of that trio, though our sources confirm it is ‘advantage Manchester City’ in the race for one of that trio.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Bruno Fernandes meeting / Michael Carrick…

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that Bruno Fernandes is planning to sit down with Man Utd this summer to discuss his future, but sources close to the club suggest the Portuguese star is showing few signs of wanting to depart Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano insists that Michael Carrick “could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager” at United after Gary Neville claimed his former teammate is “in the box seat for the job”.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp chances of stunning Man Utd appointment rated by tier one source with NEW four-name shortlist revealed