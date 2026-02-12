Roberto De Zerbi is poised to snub Manchester United in favour of a stunning move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report, while we can reveal a second manager has already said yes to joining the north London side.

Both Man Utd and Tottenham are searching for their next permanent managers. Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim on January 5, United appointed Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season, giving them time to sound out suitable candidates.

Carrick has done a great job so far, helping United compete for Champions League qualification. Despite this, the Red Devils are still expected to weigh up all elite options on the table.

Tottenham, meanwhile, axed Thomas Frank on Wednesday after they fell down to 16th in the Premier League.

Assistant manager Johnny Heitinga could get the job temporarily as Spurs decide whether to find an immediate replacement or wait until the summer, when more coaches will be available.

De Zerbi is a target for both clubs, particularly after his exit from Marseille.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on January 6 that De Zerbi has burst into contention for the United job.

While TEAMtalk’s own Graeme Bailey confirmed on Wednesday that the Italian is also being eyed by Spurs.

As per the i Paper’s Pete Hall, Mark Douglas and Kat Lucas, De Zerbi is ‘ready to pick Spurs over the United job’.

He is ‘ready to get straight back into work’ after his Marseille exit and sees Spurs as the ‘logical next step’ in his career, despite the turmoil at the club.

De Zerbi thrives at reuniting broken dressing rooms and this could see him steer Spurs to success.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham could ‘scupper Man Utd plans’

The report tips Spurs to ‘scupper United’s plans’ given the fact they can move quicker and hire De Zerbi straight away.

The 46-year-old has a great reputation after getting Brighton to play exciting, attacking football during his time on the south coast.

Manchester City previously saw De Zerbi as their favoured successor for Pep Guardiola, while Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda called him ‘the best coach in the world’ in August.

Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, Robbie Keane and Julian Nagelsmann are all on Spurs’ radar, too.

We revealed last week that Pochettino has greenlit a sensational return to north London. Although, Spurs would have to wait until the summer for Pochettino, as he is contracted to lead the USA at their home World Cup.

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that Spurs hold genuine interest in De Zerbi, and that he would welcome talks if club chiefs made an approach.

Not only can De Zerbi match the Spurs way, he also has a proven track record of improving young players.

Spurs in for Pulisic; United eyeing new Declan Rice

Tottenham on pole for shock Christian Pulisic deal despite Man Utd, Liverpool talks

Man Utd, Arsenal accelerate interest in 20y/o sensation compared to Declan Rice

Major Harry Maguire contract breakthrough close for Man Utd as star makes GIANT sacrifice