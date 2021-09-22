Pundit names Aston Villa star whose rise saved the club ‘millions’

Former Aston Villa star Alan Hutton feels the emergence of young Jacob Ramsey means there is now no need for Dean Smith to spend big on a new midfielder.

The Villans sold talisman Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100m in the summer transfer window. They recruited well, with the capture of Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings. But a move for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse failed to bear fruit and the England man remained at St Mary’s.

The 26-year-old then penned a new five-year deal with the south-coast outfit. Smith opted to stick with what he had and put his faith in Ramsey.

The 20-year-old has not disappointed, with some solid displays during four top-flight appearances this term. Despite his tender years, the academy product has started three times in the league.

He is certainly a player that could be around for many years in Villa’s midfield. And Hutton believes that the Second City outfit can now use their resources to strengthen other areas.

“He has saved them millions, that’s a definite. His performances have shown that,” he told Football Insider. “The manager will be thrilled with the way he’s started the season.

“He plays with no fear, he’s brilliant. He’s just gone from strength to strength, especially this season.”

And the former Scotland defender feels the fact he is being given plenty of opportunities augers well for the future.

“Obviously when I was there at Villa he broke through and we saw flashes of him. We knew he was going to be a good player but he was very young,” he added.

“He’s got the trust of the manager, I think that’s the main thing for him moving forward. He believes in him, he’s willing to put him into games where it doesn’t matter who it is.

“He’s not trying to shy him away from anything because he knows he’s ready.”

Ramsey backed to go all the way

Villa have enjoyed a mixed start to their Premier League campaign. Victories over Newcastle and Everton have been offset by losses to Watford and Chelsea.

The Villa Park outfit sit 10th in the standings, with a draw against Brentford also on their card. It will take time for the post-Grealish side to gel but the foundations are there for success.

And Hutton sees no reason why Ramsey should not play a big part in proceedings with his all-round game.

“He’s got a range of passing, a great engine and is very cool, calm and collected when in front of goal,” he continued. “He ticks all the boxes and I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him.”

