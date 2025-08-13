Aston Villa are reportedly ‘accelerating’ with their plan to bring back a fan favourite with an official bid, given they are ‘finalising’ the sale of a current star.

Villa have spent all summer seeing it suggested they’d have to get rid of some stars. There’s been speculation over the exits of saleable assets like Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and Jacob Ramsey.

As an academy player, Ramsey will bring in pure profit, ideal for Villa as they regularly brush up against financial regulations.

Multiple outlets have suggested of late that Villa could sell Ramsey to Newcastle, with it believed the Magpies are set to complete a £40million move.

The Athletic’s Villa write Jacob Tanswell has explained that will given Villa the opportunity to improve, adding a defender, an attacker, or both, to their squad.

Further to that, Sacha Tavolieri has written in Sky Sport that things are ‘accelerating’ at Villa, as after ‘finalising’ the sale of Ramsey to Newcastle, they are ‘preparing to make their first offer’ for Marco Asensio.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly told the forward they ‘will not retain him’ in the event of a satisfactory offer, so Villa could bring back a fan favourite.

Indeed, the Spaniard was directly involved in nine goals in 21 games on loan at Villa Park in the second half of last season.

Villa to make profit

Villa are still expected to make a profit from the sale of Ramsey and the signing of Asensio.

The report suggests an offer of around €20million (£17.3m) plus bonuses ‘could be enough’ to see PSG allow the Spaniard to leave.

That would leave Villa with over £20million from the sale of Ramsey.

While they will be losing a player with 36 direct goal contributions since breaking through from their academy, Villa could land a four-time Champions League winner who had a big impact for them last season.

Aston Villa round-up: McGinn exit played down

