Manchester United have added Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos to their midfield wish list ahead of the January window, but with two hurdles in their way, we can reveal both the Blues’ stance on a potential sale which other two star names the Red Devils are likely to target first.

The Red Devils used the summer window to rebuild their attack with around £206m (€234m, $271m) splashed out on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. While the trio have now started to find their feet and help Ruben Amorim’s side finally discover some much-needed form, Manchester United now plan to use the upcoming 2026 transfer windows to bolster their midfield options.

With Casemiro likely to leave on a free at the end of his contract next summer and with transfer question marks hovering over Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, the United engine room could have a very different look and feel to it come next season.

And while the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are three players very much in their thinking, a new report claims that Chelsea star Andrey Santos has now been added to their wishlist.

The Brazilian has found game time hard to come by this season, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez forming a solid partnership in the Chelsea midfield.

As a result, talkSPORT reported last week that United had added the 21-year-old to their list of targets, while a new update from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims the Red Devils look likely to be frustrated should they make a concrete move.

‘The midfielder’s ‘problem’ at Chelsea is the presence of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, and United would be prepared to offer him increased playing time,’ the report began.

O’Rourke then revealed the double roadblock in United’s way, adding: ‘Chelsea have no plans to lose the midfielder to a Premier League rival, and he remains very highly regarded among those in positions of power at Stamford Bridge’.

His comments follow on from our own Dean Jones, who explained last week why a move was out of the question for the Blues and with our transfer correspondent naming two more likely targets in January…

Man Utd raid on Chelsea to fail; Sporting star under consideration

Santos put in an excellent display on Wednesday as the Blues edged out Wolves 4-3 to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with the Brazilian scoring and assisting and receiving widespread acclaim for his all-action performance in the centre of the park.

Explaining why Chelsea would have no intention to sell, Jones stated: “I don’t think there is any scope for a transfer like that to open up. To be honest, he is not someone I have heard mentioned particularly, but the fact he is a Premier League midfielder – and that’s a priority focus area as they look to find a new signing – I can see it with an open mind as to why he might be mentioned.

“Chelsea will not sell him and United are not going to waste their time signing someone who is not attainable. If we look at the players they are targeting they are from clubs lower down the food chain, and that’s what makes them gettable.

“Obviously, none of [Elliot] Anderson or [Adam] Wharton or [Carlos] Baleba or [Yehor] Yarmoliuk are easy to sign, but they are definitely easier than getting a hot prospect out of a rival club like Chelsea.”

Jones has revealed in separate update on October 23 that while Nottingham Forest star Anderson has admirers at Old Trafford, a deal for him is “not quite as nailed on as some people seem to make out.”

As a result, they are most likely to try and prise Wharton out of Palace, while at the same time, Jones has also revealed the name of a top Sporting CP star also creeping up their wishlist amid the costs involved with signing players from Premier League rivals mid-season.

Latest Man Utd news: Huge Mainoo exit revelation; French wonderkid wanted

On the subject of United midfielders, Amorim has admitted he expects Mainoo to knock on his door and ask to leave Old Trafford in January, with the manager also revealing for the first time his own plans to bring in new players during the winter window.

Meanwhile, United are understood to be ‘extensively scouting’ one of French football’s midfield wonderkids, and with talks being held among club chiefs over a possible move, sources have revealed the chances of a January approach on the Ligue 1 club.

Elsewhere, former United winger Nani has named a current Tottenham Hotspur loan star who fits into his old club’s ‘DNA’, amid talk of a potential hijack of the north London club’s permanent move for the player.

And with Amorim this weekend celebrating one year at the United helm, we have taken a look at what the Portuguese’s dream XI will look like this time next year, should he reach two years in charge.

