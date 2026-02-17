Shocking Vinicius Jr incident overshadows impressive Real Madrid win, as Klopp tipped to deliver crushing Bernabeu blow

Vinicius Jr argues with Jose Mourinho after being involved in an alleged racist incident

Real Madrid’s Champions League knockout phase play-off tie at Benfica was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius Junior reported alleged racist abuse after scoring what turned out to be the winner in Portugal, while Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to reject any advances from the LaLiga giants this summer in favour of two other potential proposals.

The Real attacker had put the Spanish visitors 1-0 up in the second half at the Estadio da Luz, before being booked for an excessive celebration.

What followed were more ugly scenes within the game as Real Madrid edged the contest against their former coach Jose Mourinho.

Vinicius Jr makes racism allegation

Following an interaction with Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, after he had scored, Vinicius ran over to referee Francois Letexier while gesturing towards the opposition player.

Letexier then made the crossed arms gesture to signal racist abuse following a conversation with Vinicius.

The Brazil international then walked off the pitch and was followed by his Real teammates, only for play to restart 10 minutes later, in the 60th minute.

The match was played out to its conclusion, with the LaLiga giants winning 1-0 after 12 minutes of stoppage time, during which an object thrown from the crowd struck Vinicius on the arm.

Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold said the incident was a “disgrace to football” when speaking to Amazon Prime after the match.

The former Liverpool star said: “I don’t know if he [Vinicius Junior] took persuading or not [to come back on to the pitch]. I think he wanted to carry on. He has got a strong mentality.

“He has been subject to this a few times throughout his career and he handled it excellently.

“A hostile environment, passionate and clearly upset with the way, maybe the way Vini celebrated. I am not sure what set them off like that. The hostile environment, we are used to it as a team and players.”

On what the punishment should be for racial abuse: “That is out of my hands. I think it is a difficult situation. The referee said he did say whatever he did say with his shirt over his mouth. Hopefully there is justice involved with whatever happens.”

Klopp tipped to reject Real advances

Jurgen Klopp is being tipped to prioritise a move into international management over a potential switch to Real Madrid this summer.

Klopp has been working as Red Bull’s global head of football since January 2025, but he continues to be linked with some of the top jobs in the world, such is the standing he gained from his time at Liverpool.

Real Madrid is one big option tipped for the German after they sacked Xabi Alonso earlier this season, with Alvaro Arbeloa currently in temporary charge until the end of the season.

Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, made headlines on Monday when he claimed that both Chelsea and Manchester United enquired about Klopp before he took his Red Bull job, claims that have since been denied by both clubs.

But, speaking on talkSPORT, Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist suggested Klopp could reject the opportunity to manage Real in favour of either the England or Germany job.

“The only jobs I think would tempt him back into management would be the German national team or the English national team,” Stelling said.

McCoist replied: “I don’t disagree.”

The Scotsman added: “I think he’d be probably, at this moment of time in his own career and his own life, he’d be most suited to a managerial or head coach’s job with a country.”

Stelling responded: “Ultimately Germany would snap his hand off.

“And maybe, depending what happens in the Thomas Tuchel reign, maybe England will as well.”

Liverpool shut door on Szoboszlai to Real Madrid

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to cash in on top Real Madrid target Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, despite frenzied speculation over a Bernabeu switch, with talks over a new contract with the playmaker progressing.

The Hungarian has been one of the club’s top performers in a tough campaign for Arne Slot’s men, notching an impressive 10 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, while also showing his versatility and slotting in at right-back when required.

Our sources revealed earlier this month that Liverpool are eager to tie Szoboszlai down to a bumper new deal and are prepared to meet all of his demands to secure his long‑term future.

Talks between the two parties have taken place and have progressed, and Liverpool remain relaxed and confident that they can fend off Real and secure the player’s future.

Indeed, with Szoboszlai still under contract until 2028, the club believe they are negotiating from a position of real strength, regardless of whether an agreement is finalised immediately.

