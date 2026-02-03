Rangers are actively working to offload winger Rabbi Matondo, with the Ibrox club holding discussions over a potential mutual termination of his contract, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old Wales international, who joined from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2022, has struggled to secure a regular starting place under successive managers.

His current deal runs until the end of the season, but Rangers are keen to bring his time at the club to an early close.

Club officials have already spoken with Matondo and his representatives about agreeing a mutual exit, which would allow him to depart six months ahead of schedule.

This move would free up wages and squad space as Rangers look to reshape their squad and give wiggle room for the summer.

While a contract termination remains the primary option, the club are also exploring the possibility of a permanent transfer in the coming days.

Sources indicate that Rangers are aware other transfer windows remain open in various leagues, and they have not ruled out a sale if a suitable offer materialises.

Rangers star is NOT in Danny Rohl’s plans

Matondo’s spell at Ibrox has been hampered by inconsistency, injuries, and competition in wide areas. Signed for £3million during Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s reign, the attacker has shown flashes of his pace and directness but has failed to establish himself as a key figure.

However, under new manager Danny Rohl, Matondo has played just ONE minute of Scottish Premiership football and hasn’t been named in Rangers’ squad for the majority of games.

A departure now would mark the end of a frustrating chapter for both player and club. For Matondo, it could open the door to a fresh start elsewhere, potentially in England or on the Continent, where his Premier League experience with Manchester City’s academy and loan spells could appeal.

Rangers, meanwhile, continue their efforts to streamline the squad and make room for summer targets.

Further talks are expected soon, with an agreement on termination appearing increasingly likely if no buyer emerges quickly. The situation remains fluid as the club seeks the best outcome for all parties involved.

