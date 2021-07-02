Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia to pursue a Man Utd-linked striker if acquiring Erling Haaland becomes impossible this summer, per reports.

Chelsea have long been understood to be chasing a superstar acquisition in the striker department this summer. Tuchel transformed the Blues into European champions in just six months. But a lack of cutting edge up front made life a lot more difficult.

Penalty-taking Jorginho was remarkably the club’s top scorer in the league with just seven goals. Current strikers Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner both flattered to deceive. Additonally, Olivier Giroud is at the wrong end of his career.

A blockbuster move for Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland would be the club’s ideal purchase.

Though with Borussia Dortmund having recently agreed to sell Jadon Sancho, they will be doubly determined to retain the services of Haaland.

As such, multiple reports have indicated Chelsea have joined the race for Man Utd and Arsenal target, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton hitman took a giant leap forward last year. He notched 16 goals in 33 league outings and 21 across all competitions.

He was rewarded with a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad as a result. And Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand believes his old club should be targeting the Everton man rather than Harry Kane.

Arsenal have also been credited with interest in the £50m-rated frontman. But the Sun now declare Chelsea are in the frame.

They, along with SportLens have both picked up the story, with the Sun insisting Tuchel wants Calvert-Lewin adding to the striker shortlist.

The German is said to be ‘keeping his options open’ after it’s becoming increasingly apparent a Haaland deal may be unworkable. As such, he is described as being ‘keen’ to sign Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea bid farewell to nine-year veteran

Meanwhile, Victor Moses has finally completed a permanent departure from Chelsea, more than three years after his last Premier League start for the club.

Moses had been on Chelsea’s books for nine years, after joining from Wigan in 2012. Originally arriving as a winger, he slowly completed a transition into becoming a wing-back.

The pinnacle of his time at Stamford Bridge was winning the 2016-17 Premier League title in the latter role under Antonio Conte.

Under other managers, though, Moses struggled to make a similar impression. He endured six different loan spells away from the club, most recently at Spartak Moscow – who have now signed him permanently.

