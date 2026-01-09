Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly struck an agreement to sign highly-rated Brazilian defender Souza from Santos, a deal our sources have been all over right from the very start.

Despite not making a single signing to date in the winter window, Spurs are expected to be very active in the remaining weeks, with midfield and attack the main focus of attention.

However, Fabrizio Romano reveals they have made a breakthrough when it comes to sealing a deal for 19-year-old full-back Souza.

TEAMtalk insiders Dean Jones and Graeme Bailey have both reported on the teenager this week, with the former revealing that Tottenham are determined to secure the player’s signature, despite seeing an initial £8m (€9.2m / $10.7m) offer rejected.

Indeed, Bailey revealed that Santos have been pushing for a figure of closer to €20m (£17m / $23m), which is more than double what the north London outfit have been willing to pay.

However, Romano now states that Tottenham are set to pay €15m (£13m / $17.4m), although the payment terms are yet to be fully agreed.

Romano does add that an agreement with the player himself has already been signed off, along with personal terms, and that a deal is expected to be concluded soon.

Despite his young age, Souza has played 38 senior games for Santos and is expected to provide cover for the problematic left-back position at Spurs.

Tottenham considering left-back change

Destiny Udogie is talented but incredibly inconsistent and injury-prone. Indeed, our sources indicate that Tottenham could even consider moving on from the Italy international for those very reasons.

Djed Spence is a right-footed left-back, which causes issues in itself, in that he cannot go on the overlap and deliver crosses, while Ben Davies is a veteran presence who is now arguably a better performer centrally.

To that end, it’s no great surprise to see Tottenham looking to add another left-back to the mix for under-pressure boss Thomas Frank. However, it remains to be seen whether Souza is experienced enough to actually challenge for that role straight away.

Indeed, moving to the Premier League direct from Brazilian football will present challenges, although it’s clear that Spurs believe Souza has the capabilities to step up.

His arrival is also expected to trigger more fresh additions, with the potential for a new midfielder, left winger and striker all arriving before the window shuts.

More Tottenham news: Frank future; Bowen swoop

Tottenham’s hierarchy is growing increasingly alarmed by the club’s underwhelming performances under Thomas Frank, with sources close to the board indicating a genuine concern over the lack of progress since his arrival last summer.

Elsewhere, Frank insists he has nothing to prove and suggests he may have been set up after being photographed drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup on Wednesday night.

Finally, Spurs are leading the race for one of West Ham United’s best players, according to a report, which has also revealed the chances of him leaving the Hammers for Spurs in 2026.