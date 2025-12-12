Tottenham prepare never before seen offer to BEAT Liverpool, Man City to Semenyo

Manchester City and Liverpool are both mobilising for Antoine Semenyo, but we can reveal Tottenham are prepared to smash their wage structure for the Bournemouth winger in a huge statement of intent.

The January transfer window promises fireworks, with Bournemouth sensation Antoine Semenyo firmly at its heart.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian forward – who WON’T be away at AFCON after his country failed to qualify – has ignited a frenzy among England’s elite.

Sources now position Manchester City as frontrunners, edging ahead of a determined Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur are ready to swing a financial sledgehammer to disrupt the race.

City’s interest crystallised early, with informal enquiries evolving into advanced talks. Pep Guardiola views Semenyo’s lethal finishing with either foot and counter-attacking edge as the ideal foil for his fluid system.

Sources confirm personal terms will be easily agreed at the Etihad, with the £65 million release clause – active only in January’s initial phase – poised for activation.

This clause, embedded in Semenyo’s 2030 contract extension, drops further in summer, but City’s urgency stems from a title push amid a resurgent campaign.

Liverpool, undeterred, are ready to match City’s every step.

Arne Slot envisions Semenyo as Mohamed Salah’s long-term heir. The Egyptian icon might be on the way out of Anfield sooner than anyone had anticipated just a few weeks ago.

Despite whispers of Semenyo favouring Merseyside, sources believe City’s tactical fit gives them the edge.

The player’s camp holds the aces, with a decision imminent to allow Bournemouth scouting time for a successor.

Tottenham preparing blockbuster Semenyo offer

Enter Tottenham, armed with unprecedented ambition. Under Thomas Frank’s guidance, Spurs are ready to shatter wage structures, offering Semenyo one of the club’s top salaries – potentially eclipsing top earners – to lure him to north London.

This audacious bid is fuelled by the Lewis family’s recent £100 million equity injection into ENIC, their investment vehicle controlling 87.62% of Spurs.

The family rejected £4.5 billion takeover bids in November, signalling generational commitment and a pivot toward on-pitch glory after last season’s Europa League triumph.

Funding the clause poses no barrier; instead, it’s a statement of intent on the wages front to challenge the more successful sides in the ‘Big Six’.

Spurs do have recent history of striking club-to-club agreements for major stars and still ending up empty-handed.

That scenario unfolded with both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze over the summer, and Tottenham’s intention to offer a salary too good to ignore is an effort to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Bournemouth dread the dosruption Semenyo’s mid-season exit will cause, though their model does factor in the eventual sales of their best players for huge profits.

With Manchester United also monitoring, though trailing, the Cherries are eyeing replacements like Sporting’s Geovany Quenda, who will join Chelsea in the summer but could be loaned straight out.

Semenyo, content yet craving silverware, hasn’t forced a move. However, all expectations are he will join a new club next month.

